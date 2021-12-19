Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro Bluetooth Connection Issues for Hearing Aids





A new update has been added at the end of this story.

The original story (released November 26, 2021) is as follows:

The Google Pixel 6 series, consisting of Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, is the latest in a long-running series. Both phones released on October 28th this year come with an in-house developed Google Tensor SoC.

However, on the software side, users are reporting a number of phone issues. From fingerprint sensor issues to banking apps not working, Pixel 6 owners ran into some bugs.

Also, Android 12 is so new that we expect to see more issues in the future. That said, Pixel 6 owners now seem to be facing another problem. Pixel 6 users who need hearing aids are reportedly unable to connect to the phone via Bluetooth.

This is really disappointing for those who need their hearing aids to work properly. In addition, common solutions such as phone resets, cache clears, and phone restarts don’t seem to help either.

People have tried connecting other Bluetooth devices such as earphones, but they seem to be working fine, indicating that it is a software issue that can be fixed by a software update.

Hi I’m using the Pixel 6 Pro instead of the Pixel 5, but I’m having a big problem connecting my Bluetooth hearing aid. After the phone or hearing aid is restarted, pair and connect. However, after a while, the hearing aid stops producing sound. I think the phone is connected, but there is no sound. There seems to be nothing to re-enable playback unless you restart your hearing aid or phone. When I switch the sound to the speaker, it plays fine, but when I select Bluetooth again, the phone thinks it’s playing audio, but I can’t hear the sound. (Source)

I don’t have any new insights or suggestions to offer, but I’ve come across this too. Pixel 6 with Hanzaton hearing aids. The hearing aids on the right are listed in pairs. When I power cycle this particular hearing aid, audio streaming works, but I have to repeat this almost every time I want to listen to Bluetooth audio. I’ve never had this problem with the Pixel 2. (source)

Many say they contacted a dedicated Google team to help people with disabilities troubleshoot problems. This is said to be a known issue. They also said a fix would be made in the December update.

Still, we will pay attention to this issue and update this space every time Google recognizes the issue or releases a fix for the Pixel 6 hearing aid issue.

Update 1 (November 27)

04:57 pm (IST): One user claims that he was able to fix the problem in a strange way. Check out what they did below:

I got a P6P yesterday and I’m having the same problem with pairing. I have a Costco hearing aid that works with the Phonak app.

Others said the P6P was first paired with the left hearing aid. However, you must first pair it with the correct one.

As an experiment, I opened the battery compartment on the left and turned it off temporarily. Sure enough, it was connected to a suitable hearing aid and started streaming audio in both ears. (Source)

Update 2 (December 3rd)

03:55 pm (IST): Incoming calls are another user-suggested workaround that you can try to fix Bluetooth connectivity issues with your hearing aids.

Enable the developer option, then search for the “Disable Bluetooth A2DP hardware offload” setting. It is in the off position by default and you can switch it on. You will then be asked to reboot for that feature to take effect. Then you should be able to go. (Source)

Update 3 (December 6th)

11:23 am (IST): Setup issues are now reported in the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro users section using Sony WF-1000XM4 earphones (1,2,3).

According to the affected users, the left earphone randomly stops working when connected to a Pixel 6 or 6 Pro device. This is an issue that does not affect other devices when connected to Sony earphones.

Please note that this issue may be due to the latest 1.2.6 firmware on the WF-1000XM4.

Update 4 (December 15th)

10:54 am (IST): Some users report that the Sony WF-1000XM4 earphone issue continues after the December 2021 update (1, 2, 3). However, this update mentions some bug fixes related to Bluetooth.

Update 5 (December 18th)

05:24 pm (IST): One of our readers has confirmed that the Bluetooth connectivity issue with Pixel 6 hearing aids has not been fixed in the December 2021 update.

The device is still disconnected after about 10 minutes. Google also acknowledged this issue as a known bug, but did not provide information on when it would be fixed.

Thanks for the hint: Kimbull McAndrew!

Note: Be sure to follow the dedicated Google section for more stories like this.

Featured Image Source: Pixel Event

