YouTube TV drops EPSN, Disney Channel in shipping dispute





YouTube TV, a livestreaming service, has removed Disney Channel such as ESPN, FX, National Geographic, and local ABC stations because its parent company Google and The Walt Disney Co. couldn’t sign a new deal.

The two companies were negotiating a new deal that week, and Disney said it was “optimistic” that the deal could be signed in USA today. This rift occurs when the college football bowl season heats up in many games scheduled to air on ABC, ESPN, and ESPN 2.

YouTube TV posted a note on Twitter and its website early Saturday to warn subscribers that Disney’s channels are no longer available.

“We have been in good faith negotiations with Disney for several months. Unfortunately, despite our best efforts, we have not been able to reach a fair agreement before the existing one expires,” the statement said.

We know how frustrating it is to lose channels such as ESPN and local ABC stations, and we continue to talk to Disney in the hope of restoring content. Check out https://t.co/R7MzaOMBNF for a complete list of removed Disney-owned channels and live updates.

— YouTube TV (@YouTubeTV) December 18, 2021

In a statement sent to USA TODAY, Disney “continues to negotiate with Google’s YouTube TV, but unfortunately refused to make a fair deal based on market conditions … Restoring the network. We will make a fair agreement with Google as quickly as possible to minimize the inconvenience of YouTube TV viewers. “

YouTube TV said it would “continue talking to Disney” about the new contract of carriage.

Meanwhile, the service is reducing monthly charges from $ 64.99 to $ 49.99 by $ 15 while Disney Channel is off.

Subscribers considering streaming Disney Channel can choose the Disney + bundle (starting at $ 13.99), which includes ESPN Network, Disney +, and Hulu.

However, Disney has more than 75 channels, including ABC, ESPN, and FX, and may also gain some subscribers from YouTube TV withdrawals migrating to Disney’s majority-owned Hulu + LiveTV streaming service. .. Subscribers will get a Hulu + Live TV with ESPN + and Disney + for $ 72.99. This far outweighs the low price of YouTube TV without Disney channels and the cost of Disney bundles that offer Disney +, ESPN +, and Hulu on demand.

The complete list of channels removed from YouTube includes Disney Channel, National Geographic, and SEC Network.

Subscribers responded to the move with different levels of humor. Obvious sports fan Twitter user Adam Brassel said he was “officially on the forwarding portal of the TV provider,” and in a subsequent tweet, he was happy to say that he received an offer from Hulu and streaming rival fuboTV. That’s it. ” There are over 200 channels including ABC, ESPN Network, Disney Channel, National Geographic and more.

Now that YouTube TV has removed the ESPN channel from the package, I would like to officially announce Im on the TV provider’s forwarding portal.

Please respect my decision.

— Adam Brassel (@adam_brassel) December 18, 2021

Joe Pumpriano, a business and sports newsletter, tweeted that the controversy was a “chess, not chess” game between streaming competitors.

YouTube TV is unable to agree to a new deal with Disney and will remove ABC and ESPN on the first day of the college football bowl season.

What’s the interesting part?

Customers cancel and switch to Hulu, Disney’s next largest platform.

This is chess, not checkers.

Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) December 18, 2021

With the loss of the Disney Channel, one Twitter subscriber said he also lost DVR recordings. “I just disappeared 12 shows (including the final season of POSE I hadn’t seen yet),” he said.

It’s great that YouTube TV not only removed all Disney Channels from the service, but also removed DVR recordings. Only 12 shows (including the final season of POSE that I haven’t seen yet) have disappeared. It is not a VOD actual recording of a television broadcast. Wow.

TVHoHoJoe (@TVMoJoe) December 18, 2021

Another user unfolded a Disney-owned Marvel meme and summarized his situation with a clip of the villain Thanos ringing his finger. “This is what YouTube TV and Disney have done to me regarding ESPN.”

