Cinematic Photo: What is Cinematic Photo? How does this Google Photos feature work?





Cinematic Photos is one of the features available in the Google Photos app that allows you to convert regular photos into videos that look more vivid and realistic. This feature, which gives your saved photos a whole new look, was announced in 2020 and released in 2021. The concept is to add layers to a photo and move those individual layers away from each other to mimic the scenes normally seen in a movie. .. This effect adds a kind of cinematic look to your photos. This feature is less exciting than other features provided by Google, as you can’t add music or add multiple photos together to create an animation. The mechanism and other details of Google Photos Cinematic Photo are explained below. How does Cinematic Photos work? Google has credited all of this effect to machine learning programs. Google’s AI can understand how to divide a photo into different layers using data such as what is in focus and what is not. The tech giant has also confirmed that the actual photos do not require depth data, as the layers are entirely determined by machine learning. The 3D representation is created by animating the virtual camera after the layer has been added. This gives each photo a special look, even if the source image is 2D. This feature has been improved since Google released it. Currently, every time Google AI creates a cinematic photo, it fills the gap between the layers. This upgrade was recently added to the app, allowing virtual cameras to move around independently and increase image coverage. Can users create cinematic photos? Unfortunately, there is no way for users to manually create cinematic photos. Movie-like photos can only be created with AI, and image selection is entirely Google Photos’ decision. The reason for this can be the heavy processing required to create layers, fill gaps, and even animate multiple layers of photo data. You can’t create cinematic photos, but you can save photos created by AI. If the app keeps updating, Google Photos is expected to create some movie photos for users. When you open the app, the cinematic photo will be displayed at the top. Google also sends push notifications to notify users every time a movie-like photo is created.The user is at the bottom of these photos[映画の写真を保存]You can save these images by tapping the button.The saved image is from Google Photos[検索]Of tabs[保存された作品]It is in the options. You can also find some other custom creations available in Google Photos in this section. Google Photos movie photos can’t be created manually, but it’s a neat addition to the app. Users can take multiple portraits, and some of these photos may pop up in the Google Photos app.

