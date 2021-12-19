Year of review: 5 technologies and trends that didn’t work in 2021





As we approach the end of the year, most people are celebrating that companies like Apple have achieved a high degree of innovation and Samsung’s excellent design. But that year was also characterized by a damp squib. Let’s take a look at the unfortunate side of 2021.

Folding mobile phone

Samsung has done the right fold design, but foldable phones are still far from perfect. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 was also unable to take off, despite price cuts. Motorola also failed on the second iteration. The design is still attractive, but the phone couldn’t match the functionality of the corresponding one. Moreover, from a utility standpoint, we don’t offer many phones. The front screen is too small to display actionable information, which delays operation. For Flip to have a future, companies need to rethink their approach.

Intel 11th Generation Core Processor

There is no objection to Intel and it is known for its reliability, but the company has always lost to Apple and AMD. Single-core and double-core performance isn’t what Intel expects, and so far there’s no answer to the great spec sheet Apple threw with silicon chips. When the new Intel laptop went on sale in 2021, the Mac was already a winner with excellent battery life and performance. But the world’s largest chip makers still have some tricks. Leadership changes have the potential to drive innovation again.

Metaverse

The term metaverse has been used for a long time, but the pandemic has had a great influence on the metaverse. Travis Scott’s concert at Fortnite attracted millions of people. However, this year, the term was associated with Facebook and renamed Meta. Meta and Metaverse still need to be clicked with the user. Due to concerns about Big Tech, people are wary of the amount of information they want to share with such companies. What’s more, the capture of virtual and augmented reality is still in its infancy, and the Metaverse may still be far from reality in the coming years.

False alarms and cybersecurity

As in 2020, there was no amnesty from false alarm scandals this year, and social media was unable to respond to such campaigns. From the US Capitol riots to the anti-vaccine campaign, social media campaigns have received a lot of attention. Tracking fake news has become even more difficult as political parties have found messaging apps as another viable medium.

RBI automatic transfer guidelines

Although more local, RBI’s new guidelines have bothered most businesses and businesses. The new automatic transfer guidelines came into effect on October 1st because the system is not yet fully functional. Large payments failed across the website because people couldn’t operate the basic services. The system is currently being improved, but from next year it will be another mess and the tokenization rules will come into effect from January 1st. The seller has to delete all the data and if the system is not ready, it will lead to further payment delay and pain.

Dear reader,

Business Standards has always worked hard to provide you with the latest information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have a wide range of political and economic impacts on the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offerings only strengthened our determination and commitment to these ideals. Even during these difficult times resulting from Covid-19, we keep you up-to-date with credible news, authoritative views, and sharp commentary on issues of relevant topics. I will continue to promise to keep it. However, there is a request.

We need more support to continue to provide higher quality content as we fight the economic impact of the pandemic. Our subscription model has seen encouraging reactions from many who subscribe to our online content. Increasing your subscription to online content only helps you reach your goal of delivering better, more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and reliable journalism. Your support through more subscriptions will help us practice the journalism we are committed to.

We support quality journalism and register for business standards.

Digital editor

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.business-standard.com/article/technology/year-in-review-five-technologies-and-trends-that-did-not-work-in-2021-121121800901_1.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos