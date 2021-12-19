I really like Wear OS — so here’s what I want from a Google Pixel Watch





I’m excited about the upcoming Pixel Watch. Wear OS will take you back to the beginning of Android Wear. I had Galaxy Gear, Moto 360, LG Watch Urbane in that order. I stepped into Samsung with a Gear S3 and a Galaxy Watch Active, but I was around the block as Google was tinkering with the smartwatch OS.

My latest watch is the Fossil Gen 5 Carlyle. I think it might be a minority here, but I really like Wear OS. I like how notifications are handled, tiles, easy access to the Google Assistant, and the simplicity of installing the app. I certainly prefer it to Samsung’s Tizen.

For a long time, Google didn’t seem to care about Wear OS. Apple continues to be a huge success in the Apple Watch lineup, with watchOS far outperforming Google’s products. I’ve never used an Apple Watch before, so I can’t talk about that experience.

With the return of Wear OS on the Galaxy Watch 4, rumors began to swirl about Google’s own Pixel Watch. If Google is really serious about smartwatches, it makes sense to exist.

So, as a Wear OS fan, there are three things you’ll want to see from your Pixel Watch.

Google Pixel Watch: Battery life

As someone familiar with Google phones, I don’t have high expectations for this. Pixels aren’t known for their battery life during charging, so you can’t find a place on the best list of cell phone battery life. All Android Wear / Wear OS watches I’ve used so far, even as recent as the Fossil Gen 5, had terrible battery life.

Samsung and Apple really want the Pixel Watch to last longer between charges, as the battery life of the watch is much better. Whether it’s software or hardware optimization, this is the key to a watch’s critical and my eye success.

Give me more power

One annoyance about many of my smartwatches is that most of them are criminally underpowered. In most cases, it was a frustrating experience, whether it took forever to launch, open a menu, or display a notification. So I don’t want Google to hesitate about the Pixel Watch.

In fact, I want to run out of all my Pixel Watches and give Google the best specs that fit in my smartwatch. I don’t want my watch to hang when I’m paying with G Pay, or to have a delay when I get a notification. There is no doubt that the new chipset will be the key to this.

Wear OS needs top performers to keep up with the Apple Watch.

Better health function

Other than the Galaxy Watch 4, Wear OS’s health features are quite lacking. I want to see the Pixel Watch throw all the health features that a wall can do. Some don’t stick, but the kitchen sink approach seems like a good idea. While smartwatches benefit from a modest set of features to keep costs down, the Pixel Watch doesn’t bother with just a few of the health features that Wear OS watches have ever had.

Google may offer more health options, such as the ECG and blood glucose monitors that Samsung is rumored to be working on. There is plenty of room for growth here.

Since the most promising development is Google’s acquisition of Fitibt, we expect all Fitbit features to be on the Pixel Watch. For example, Fitbit Sense tracks health indicators, sleep, activity, and helps manage stress. I especially like the new Daily Readiness Score. And we expect easy access to Fitbit Premium for fitness classes and training.

Google Pixel Watch outlook

Wear OS is already breathing in the long-awaited fresh air, thanks to the efforts of Google and Samsung. I don’t think my hopes are that far, as many others are in perfect agreement with what Google’s in-house wearables are expecting.

Continue to use Fossil Gen 5 on your Android smartphone. Fossil has confirmed that older than the new Gen6 watches will not show the new Wear OS, but hopes the Pixel Watch will bear fruit.

I already like Wear OS and look forward to getting a new version in the end. Google has simply been in maintenance mode for a long time, lagging behind the smartwatch hardware that fits the Pixel name.

