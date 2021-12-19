Google Maps Dock to bottom feature that allows users to save a location of their choice





A new feature called Google Maps Dock to bottom may be released shortly.See how to get the benefits

Google has consistently updated and upgraded its navigation services to improve the user experience. Thousands of companies are posted on Google every day, making it difficult to accurately compare data from different locations. That’s why we’re testing Google Maps Dock to Bottom, a new feature that allows users to dock selected locations and shops at the bottom of the page. Currently, there is only one info panel on the left side of the Google Maps app and desktop site.

According to the report, the docked item has a close button when clicked, and the dock is hidden from the Google Maps page. However, it is not yet clear whether the button will be on smartphones or tablets, or if it will be dedicated to the Google Maps website. This dock feature allows users to save a number of locations at the bottom of the page to help organize their trip. Users can also use this feature to dock their local business with multiple options of interest and delve into the options they want to go to later.

The Google Maps Dock to Bottom feature helps searchers browse the local list and save it for later use, but it’s still unclear when and when the docked location will remain.

Last month, the mapping app has additional features such as area busyness and directories. According to the company, this allows users to get information about live trends in busyness in the travel area and quickly find parts of the town nearby or when they are busiest.[ディレクトリ]Tabs help users navigate areas such as large buildings, airports, malls, and train stations around the world and find directions quickly. It also provides users with information about a particular location, such as the floor of a particular store in a mall.

Earlier this week, Google added a “price tracking” feature to Chrome to let users know about price cuts for specific products they want to buy. This feature may reduce the need for frequent portal visits and page refreshes to see price changes.

