All Apple products launched in 2021





Few companies like Apple have a major impact on consumers’ daily lives. Apple’s product lineup is relatively small compared to its rivals, but despite its premium price, its products reach a wide range of users.

There wasn’t much change in 2021, but we need to remember this year best to fix the issues that are most important to the end consumer. The new MacBook Pro, iMac with Apple’s own chipset, new iPad mini, and improved iPhone line seem to keep Cupertino attractive even in the second pandemic year.

This is a list of all the products Apple debuted in 2021.

iPad Pro

Is the iPad Pro a Mac? There’s no clear answer yet, but the iPad Pro is certainly getting all the right attention. The 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pros with Liquid Retina XDR displays feature Apple’s powerful M1 chip. Both high-end iPads are aimed at creative professionals, and the included features are leaning towards a new segment of professional devices. How about high speed storage up to 2TB? A closer look at the iPad Pro reveals where this high-end 5G-enabled tablet really fits into the spectacular scheme of Apple’s professional devices. Read the iPad Pro review here.

The new M1 iMac blends nicely with the room decoration. (Image credit: Apple) M1 iMac

The launch of the new iMac regained the thrill of devices that brought Apple back into the limelight in 1998. The rethought-out iMacs with M1 processors are both familiar, but different at the same time. Very thin, 11.5 mm, shipped in iridescent dashes such as orange and yellow. The new iMac is a homage to the original iMac, but at the same time recognizes the modern world in which we live. The iMac has a 24-inch 4.5K Retina display, a 1080p HD website, a 6-speaker sound system and two pairs. Of the woofer that cancels the force. The new iMac is an all-in-one computer with a beautifully designed design that may look like furniture, but it comes alive thanks to the software and chips that power it. Read the M1 Mac review here.

The new Siri remote control is the best part of Apple TV. (Image credit: Apple) Apple TV 4K

There is disagreement about Apple’s living room strategy, but so far Apple TV 4K represents the best that Cupertino offers. In terms of design, the device hasn’t changed a bit, but the content has certainly changed. Equipped with Apples A12 Bionic chip, it supports high frame rate HDR (high dynamic range) and Dolby Vision video. But the box doesn’t drive consumers to consider the Apple TV in the first place. The new Siri remote replaces one of the most hated Apple products to date. The design of the new Siri remote has been tweaked, replacing the controversial touchpad with a five-way navigation instead of a clickpad. Read the Apple TV 4K review here.

Airtag is a tracker that you can attach to an item to track it. (Image credit: Nandagopal Rajan / Indian Express) AirTags

AirTags isn’t a product that everyone has found practical, but it does exist no matter what people say. AirTag works with the Find My app to help you find devices and accessories such as keys and wallets. The idea for AirTags is fine, but there are concerns about how AirTags are used to track luxury cars to steal. I wonder if Apple wants to launch a second generation. Read the AirTags review here.

Purple iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini

During the spring event, Apple launched two new versions of the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini in new shades of purple. No, there was no difference between the inside and the outside of the phone, except that it was available with a new color option.

MagSafe Battery Pack

Apple used MagSafe support on the iPhone to release a new battery pack earlier this year. This pack snaps to the back of your iPhone 12 to extend battery life. When the accessory snaps to the back of your iPhone, you can charge your phone with 5W of power, which is slower than the 15W you get from a regular MagSafe charger. Apple’s external battery pack for the iPhone has been very criticized, but despite the trade-offs, the new one seems better.

The new iPhone 13 series is a significant improvement over the previous generation. (Image credit: Nandagopal Rajan / Indian Express) iPhone 13 series

There may be no more queues outside the Apple store, but Cupertinos’s most popular products are still in hot demand. The new iPhone models iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max weren’t the precursors to new designs or breakthrough improvements compared to previous generation devices. But they include a better camera, an improved high refresh rate display for high-end models, a new portrait mode for shooting video, and a longer-lasting battery. Despite competing with rivals, the iPhone still works because of its simplicity and friendliness.

The new Apple Watch has a large screen, fast charging, and a new chip. (Image credit: Nandagopal Rajan / Indian Express) Apple Watch Series 7

No, there aren’t many expected design changes, but the display on the new Apple Watch is 20% larger than the Series 6. In other words, some keyboards can display 50% more text and can be tapped. Or swipe to enter a text message. Many say Apple’s pace of innovation is slowing, but the truth is that the days of new features and design changes with each new version are gone. Every few years, the Apple Watch is slowly moving into the realm of the iPhone, a device with great features. Read the Apple Watch Series 7 review here.

The new iPad mini is a quirky device for niche segments. (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia / Indian Express) iPad mini

Perhaps the most interesting product other than the M1 iMac released by Cupertino this year is the new iPad mini. If you know how to get the most out of your product, it’s a game changer. No, it’s not a replacement for your iPhone or iPad Air, but rather fits between the two, trying to create a new segment of mobile products that is the cross between mobile and tablet. iPad mini can be used as a digital notepad, gaming tablet, or content consuming device. For many, the iPad mini is a miniature version of the iPad Air, but it’s starting to change the situation. Even small changes made a big difference, and Apple did just that. I wonder what Apple was thinking when designing the iPad mini and its potential benefits. Read the iPad mini review here.

9th generation iPad

Apple doesn’t seem to have any plans to modify the entry-level iPad anytime soon, and there’s good reason why budgeted iPads still look like that. The new 9th Generation iPad has the same classic iPad feel that we love, but it’s also better inside. It features a 10.2-inch screen, a powerful A13 chip, and a new 12MP ultra-wide camera with a Center Stage that uses machine learning to adjust the front camera during FaceTime video calls. It also works with the 1st generation Apple Pencil. Entry-level iPads are aimed head-on at students, and current pricing offers consumers all the benefits of access to the Apple ecosystem and apps.

The 3rd generation AirPods feature a new compact design and improved sound quality. (Image credit: Nandagopal Rajan / Indian Express) AirPods 3

In the ocean of true wireless earphones, the AirPods 3 may look like an expensive purchase, but they offer certain features that justify the high price. The AirPods 3 is a Cupertino version of the entry-level wireless bud, but with all the great features Apple knows about. Third-generation AirPods feature a new small design, improved audio capabilities, and the presence of spatial audio. Some might say that the AirPods Pro is better (yes), but the built-in noise canceling doesn’t mean that the sound quality will improve. The AirPods 3 are slightly better than the AirPods Pro in terms of audio playback, which in itself is a big reason to buy these earphones. Anyway, the AirPods 3 isn’t a replacement for the aging AirPods Pro, it will be replaced by a new model later next year. Read the AirPods 3 review here.

The new MacBook Pro is aimed at professional users. (Image credit: Apple) 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro

The new MacBook Pro doesn’t have an Intel processor inside, nor does it have a touch bar and a butterfly keyboard. Now, with the new model, Apple is looking to a future where features are more important than forms. The new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros addressed user complaints and sought to fix them by adding features tailored for programmers and other professional users. The new machine is expensive (in fact, it costs more than the old machine), but it has a very powerful configuration (either the M1 Pro or the M1 Max processor option). The new MacBook Pro is a good example of how the solution to a problem may be fixed if the product is designed with the target audience in mind.

The HomePod mini works great in homes with lots of Apple devices. (Image credit: Nandagopal Rajan / Indian Express) New HomePod mini color

Apple has added a color splash to the HomePod mini to provide yellow, orange, and blue smart speakers. The HomePod mini hasn’t changed internally, in addition to having the option to purchase the device in a total of five colors. The importance of painting is nothing more than boosting sales of Apple’s entry-level smart speakers, which face fierce competition from Alexa-powered Echo speakers. Apple’s smart home strategy is still in its infancy, and the HomePod mini seems to be the only product Cupertino is betting on. But things can change in the future as new smart home devices that integrate Apple TV and HomePod speakers hit the market. Read the 2021 HomePod mini review here.

Apple’s new abrasive cloth costs US $ 20. (Image credit: Apple) Abrasive cloth

One of Apple’s most sought-after products this year is the $ 20 cleaning cloth, not the iPhone 13 or MacBook Air. In fact, this expensive abrasive cloth for cleaning Apple devices was so popular that it sold out quickly. Some have questioned the fashion behind the popularity of cloth. Others ridiculed Apple for changing the premium to pay for abrasive cloth when similar alternatives were available at a fraction of the price.

