IIM Calicut Opens Digital Innovation and Transformation Center





The Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode launched the Digital Innovation and Transformation Center (CDiT) at a virtual event on December 18th. ..

Gopalakrishnan congratulated the IIM Kozhikode initiative and hoped that the center would integrate academic and industry activities to encourage the industry to actively participate in the center’s activities. He said the growth model for this century is based on innovation, not consumption. India leads the world in innovation in the 21st century, which should be the century of India.

Director IIM Koji Code and Center Patron Debashis Chatterjee, sustainability should be at the center of all transformation, and today’s world is shifting from consumption to innovation and from production to compassion. The size, scope and potential impact of India on business in the 21st century makes IIMKs Vision 2047 a valuable desire for India’s globalization.

IIM Calicut has excellent digital outreach. It was the first business school in Asia to implement a program for working executives in 2001 via a satellite distribution system called Interactive Distance Education (IDL) mode and then via the dedicated Internet. The IIM Kozhikodes Center for Digital Innovation and Transformation facilitates and coordinates interdisciplinary research in new digital technologies. As RRadhakrishna Pillai, Head of CDiT, said, this is relevant to organizations, governments and society in general.

The center aims to develop new areas of digital technology and expertise in organizations, government initiatives, and their applications in society.

Facilitates the digitization and digital transformation of IIMK. The center will also support and empower society through the use of digital technology.

Key areas of emerging technologies involving the Center include artificial intelligence / machine learning, the Internet of Things, analytics, digital electronic governance, digital economy, digital strategy, cybersecurity, green IT, digital payments, and e-commerce. Extended and virtual reality and digital health.

Academic activities include the preparation of teaching materials such as working papers, hands-on case studies and research publications, collaborative projects and programs in specific areas, collaborative research with organizations, and experimenting with new ideas.

Research will also be conducted in specific areas such as AI, ML, analytics, cybersecurity, digital health and digital payments. Design innovative new courses and programs in emerging areas.

Last updated: December 19, 2021

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.telegraphindia.com/edugraph/news/iim-kozhikode-inaugurates-its-centre-for-digital-innovation-and-transformation/cid/1843951 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos