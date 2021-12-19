Environmental nonprofits receive only 2% of charity dollars





Over the last few years, we have witnessed the awakening of the climate. More than ever, more people agree that climate change is a major threat. As David Attenborough submitted to the United Nations earlier this year, there is growing awareness that “if we continue on our current path, we will face the collapse of everything that gives us security.”

Still, nonprofits working to prevent the climate crisis are terribly underfunded.

This was discovered when analyzing 65,000 nonprofit IRS tax returns in a recent survey of charitable donations. The purpose of my research was to understand how much money Americans donate to environmental groups each year and what kind of work those donations fund.

I was mainly motivated by my personal curiosity. Three years ago, did I pledge 50% of my company, Campfire Labs, every year? Benefits to climate advocacy. Since then, I’ve been trying to identify the most influential places to make money each year. I often look for what effective altruists call “ignored issues”, causes and projects that receive little attention or funding.

The results of my research were shocking. I have learned that climate advocacy is one of the most neglected types of work in philanthropy.

In 2020, environmental nonprofits received approximately $ 8 billion in donations. That may sound like a lot of money, but consider that the same year Americans donated $ 471 billion to charity. This means that less than 2% of all donations were donated to environmental groups. This is the lowest in the field of philanthropy.

Most of the money was donated to organizations focused on conservation and wildlife conservation, such as Nature Conservation, the World Wildlife Fund, and nonprofits such as Conservation International. These tissues are essential to protect biodiversity and protect so-called “carbon sinks” (forests, oceans, wetlands that absorb carbon dioxide from the atmosphere).

But while conservation is important, that’s all you can do to prevent climate disasters. To limit global warming to less than 1.5 degrees Celsius or 2 degrees Celsius, it is necessary to stop the burning of fossil fuels and decarbonize the entire economy. So, in my research, I set out to understand how much money it would cost for an organization focused on this task. This is often referred to as “climate mitigation.”

I found that climate mitigation nonprofits received only $ 2 billion in 2020, 0.4% of all charity dollars. This is a problem given the important role these organizations play in achieving climate goals.

You want to think that you can reach zero emissions in the free market alone. However, climate technology companies can only thrive in a policy environment that supports them. Tesla, one of the children of the Clean Energy Innovation poster, proves this. Without the electric car rebate and the $ 465 million government loan the company received in 2009, it wouldn’t exist today.

These government policies also don’t magically happen. Behind all clean energy rebates, fossil fuel regulations, and government R & D budgets is a coalition of nonprofits. In many cases, these organizations create policies that are literally legal. Without them, we have no chance to prevent climate disasters.

Fortunately, in my research, there was no shortage of effective climate nonprofits. WE ACT for Environmental Justice is an example of a non-profit organization that has done a lot with a small budget. Recently, they led a successful effort to ban the use of natural gas in New York City buildings. With a budget of just a few million dollars, the team behind this initiative has passed a bill to reduce emissions by 2.1 million tonnes by 2040 to America’s largest city.

American rewiring is another example of an effective climate nonprofit organization. Last year, the organization educated millions of people about the importance of replacing fossil fuel-powered automobiles and home appliances with renewable energy-powered electrical options. They also worked with a group of senators to submit a bill to Congress aimed at giving Americans a rebate to buy electric cars and heat pumps.

Such funding organizations are one of the most effective ways to deal with climate change. And it’s up to the donor, big or small, to support them. Donations of $ 100 or $ 1,000 may not seem to make a difference, but climate nonprofits have already proven that relatively small amounts can make a big difference.

Michael Thomas is the founder of Carbon Switch, a climate change technology start-up that creates guides and research on effective climate change measures. He is also the founder of Campfire Labs, a content marketing agency that donates 50% of its profits to climate advocacy.

