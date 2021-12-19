Israeli technology exits surged 520% ​​in 2021 to reach a record $ 82.4 billion





According to a new annual exit report released last week by consultants, Israeli high-tech companies saw exits surge 520% ​​to $ 82.4 billion in 2021, with all merger acquisitions and IPOs breaking previous funding records. , Increased from $ 15.4 billion in 2020. PwC Israel.

The number of exits so far this year has surged to 171 and is up from 60 last year. This includes 72 IPOs, including 99 acquisitions totaling $ 11.5 billion and mergers of special purpose companies (SPACs). Forty-five of these IPOs took place on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE).

According to Yaron Weizenbluth, PwC Israel’s partner and head of tech clusters, no one could have predicted how COVID-19 would impact the tech market in 2021, but in reality it will face next year. Despite the struggle that would be, the market remained resilient, the forecasts were optimistic, and the numbers turned out to be better than expected.

Yaron Weizenbluth, Partner and Head of High-Tech Cluster at PwC Israel. courtesy.

“Last year, around this time, we concluded the report that it was a wonderful decade for Israeli high-tech. The rapid adaptability and resilience of the local technology market has made the world face economic and social struggles. It had already signaled in the second half of the previous year when it was, probably only once every few hundred years, “he said. “To admit the truth, our predictions were very optimistic and depended on our familiarity with the capabilities and resilience of the local industry, but the success we experienced at the beginning of the 30th year of the millennium. It wasn’t about predicting the degree of. The numbers speak for themselves. “

An exceptional year for an IPO

That year was the year of the IPO (initial public offering). The 2021 IPO record is extraordinary and the report shows. IPO records include 72 offerings totaling about $ 71 billion, while 19 offerings totaled $ 9.3 billion in 2020. The average price per IPO has also risen significantly, rising from $ 489 million in the previous year to $ 985 million. This is mainly due to the list in the United States (including the SPAC list).

The most valuable service was Israeli advertising technology company ironSource. The company began trading on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in June after merging with US SPAC Thoma Bravo Advantage in a deal valuing ironSource for $ 11 billion. SentinelOne, an Israeli endpoint security company, was the next company on the list to complete a highly rated product with a $ 9 billion valuation. Also that month, Monday.com completed a $ 6.8 billion worth of offerings.

Roy Mann and Eran Zinman, founders of Monthly.com.Photo: Netanel Tobias

The number of IPOs on the local stock exchange has also increased, revealing 45 tech companies. The main ones were Israeli fintech company Nayax for $ 1 billion and Israeli software company Glassbox for $ 350 million.

The report did not include subsequent transactions or transactions in which the company offered shares after the IPO. If so, the value of the technology exit would have reached a whopping $ 99.2 billion (a little less than $ 100 billion) in 2021, compared to just $ 17.1 billion in 2020. The most notable subsequent transaction is Israel’s $ 13 billion IPO. Based digital entertainment company Playtika.

Record year of acquisition transaction

This year was a record year for acquisitions, with 99 transactions totaling $ 11.5 billion, an increase of 180% compared to 2020. Some of these acquisitions include Francisco Partners’ acquisition of Israel’s online genealogy platform MyHeritage for $ 600. One million in February.

The number of local acquisitions also increased with 32 transactions in which an Israeli company acquired a local startup. This is a surge from 11 of these local acquisitions in 2020. Most notable is Israeli cloud email security software company Avanan (by Check Point Software). And security company Vdoo (by JFrog).

“The Israeli market today seems to be much more selective,” Weizenbluth said. As a result, IPOs are also reduced. Sure, the surge has dropped significantly, but we estimate that good Israeli tech companies in the process of IPO will enter the US stock market gateway in late 2022 and early 2023. You will choose to do it again. .. “

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nocamels.com/2021/12/israel-tech-record-pwc-report/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos