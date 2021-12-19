Technology can play an important role in taking education to the last step: VP Venkaiah Naidu





On Saturday, Vice President M Benkaiah Naidu said technology could play an important role in overcoming barriers and leading education to the last mile. He also called for “Indianization” of the country’s abundant ancient wisdom-based education system, saying that the colonial education system created inferiority complex and distrust of the people.

Naidu said the education system needs value-based transformation, as envisioned in National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. Mentioning the important role of technology in democratizing education, the untapped potential of students is exploited for greater benefit when education reaches the last mile.

Naidu also emphasized the need for the country to emerge as a global hub for innovation, learning and intellectual leadership, according to a statement released by the Vice Presidential Secretariat. Naidu, who opened the University of Risifud here, remembered that India was once welcomed as a “master of Vishwa”.

“There are great educational institutions like Nalanda, Takshashira and Pushpagiri, and students from all over the world have come to study,” he said, adding that the country must regain its outstanding position. Recall that India had a brilliant tradition of holistic education. The Vice-President called for a revival of that tradition and a transformation of the educational environment, urging new universities to take the lead in this regard.

Pointing out that education plays an important role in national transformation, calling for education to be a “mission” and emphasizing the need for a total improvement in education, Naidu is educating at all levels. Described the quality of the research conducted. , Ranking by international organizations, graduate employability, and many other aspects of the education system need to be strengthened.

He urged all educational institutions in the country to implement NEP in writing and spirit. Former Federal Minister and University Prime Minister Suresh Prabhu also attended the event.

