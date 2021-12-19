Pradan, Auto News, ET Auto





“We work on innovation when pressed against the wall. You (IIT Kharagpur) are already the epicenter of innovation helping start-ups in areas that benefit people in the COVID era. Need to coordinate innovation. Corkata: On Saturday, Union Minister of Education Darmendra Pradan said IIT Kharagpur is making significant contributions to startups and research, the “earthquake of innovation.” Called to lead innovation in the country’s MSME sector. .. Pradan, who spoke as chief guest at the 67th convocation of the primary agency in a hybrid format, said he also needed to explore alternative energy when the country was spending rupees on crude oil imports. Stated.

The union minister said the institute should further work in the areas of semiconductor technology and healthcare implemented in the context of COVID and praised it for them.

“We work on innovation when pressed against the wall. You (IIT Kharagpur) are already the epicenter of innovation helping start-ups in areas that benefit people in the COVID era. There is a need and innovation needs to be coordinated. The MSME sector. ”

He asked the best agencies to explore alternative energy sources by extracting methane, as 90% of the country’s coal production comes from neighboring areas.

India is currently the third largest energy consumer in the world, but will be number one between 2030 and 1935. “Once people’s main requirements were water, food, shelter and health. Energy and the Internet are now on the list. Leading India is the most motivated in the search for alternative energy. IIT can tackle challenges .. Within 10 years the world will be ours to set benchmarks for India’s use of low cost energy in different areas. It will come to you, “Pradan said.

In this regard, Pradan said the cost of producing green energy in India is one-fourth that of a country like the United Kingdom. Therefore, the country and its major institutions can take advantage of this opportunity.

The center has allocated thousands of rupees to MSME’s electronics sector in the country, saying “you (IIT Kharagpur) need to take the lead.”

The union minister said the eastern part has the largest resources in terms of low-cost human resources, natural resources, and long coastlines. “India cannot grow unless the east grows.”

India claimed to be able to present new ideas to the world, saying it was the fastest growing economy during the pandemic. “Due to the shortage of PPE kits, disinfectants and masks when the coronavirus started in 2020, we not only achieved self-sufficiency, but also sent the kits to other countries. This is the new India. , Our IIT is a new learning space behind this feat. “He said.

The country has already vaccinated people of 10 billion rupees and says it “jabs 100 percent of the population.”

From an innovation perspective, IITKharagpur Director Virendra Kumar Tewary said the institute is active in the fields of energy, electric vehicles and biomass, in addition to niche areas including artificial intelligence. The faculty has made many first achievements in the field of semiconductors, which ISRO and DRDO are working on.

The institute has made 75 innovations to support the industry so far, and as part of its interdisciplinary role, BC Roy MBBS College will begin with 100 students on campus by this month.

He added that 16 faculty members have joined the super-specialty hospital, named after Shayama Prasad Mukelzy, which is due to open soon. Read again:

Goyal made a de facto speech on the CII: Partnership Summit-Ministerial Conference, stating that India is looking for FTAs ​​with like-minded countries whose main pillars are transparency, mutual benefit and growth. ASEAN, Japan and South Korea will strengthen them and strengthen trade alliances with countries such as the UAE, EU, UK, Israel, Australia, Canada, Russia, Oman and GCC.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://auto.economictimes.indiatimes.com/news/industry/kharagpur-iit-should-take-the-lead-in-innovations-for-the-msme-sector-pradhan/88373081 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos