The new NSO malware attacks iPhone without being detected for years!Google says it can build malicious virtual computers

Currently, the Hacking Group, linked to various states, is conducting a serious malicious campaign. They are developing new technologies and finding more efficient ways to compromise victims’ gadgets and systems.

Currently, Google has confirmed that Israeli tech company NSO has created new malware that may not be detected for several months. This new malicious innovation can be identifiable over the years in severe cases.

There are other reasons why NSO’s new malware is relevant to Google security researchers and other professionals to give you more ideas.

New NSO malware attacks iPhone! Why is it alarming?

Science According to the latest recent report, the new malware is part of NSO’s Pegasus software tools. Google experts argued that this new malicious tool could create a virtual computer inside the victim’s iPhone, apart from being undetectable.

“It’s like a phone in a phone or an operating system in an operating system. It’s a bit hard to detect, so it’s very smart,” said Alan Woodward, an internationally renowned security researcher at Sally University. The professor explains.

On the other hand, new malware is also considered to be using zero-click attacks. This means that iPhone users can be targeted without tricking them into clicking on malicious links. For more information, please visit this site.

Is NSO comparable to an elite nation-state hacker?

Israeli tech companies are currently being compared to other international elite spies. For this reason, Ars Technica reported that NSO is included in the sanctioned companies.

Meanwhile, hacking groups are also facing high-profile proceedings due to the security risks posed by malicious innovation. NSO is just one of the cybercrime groups that different countries should worry about.

In other news, Chinese fraudsters have deceived businessmen with investment fraud. Meanwhile, France has filed a proceeding against Clearview AI.

