Here’s what the Google Pixel Watch with Fitbit looks like.





Earlier this month I saw a set of sleek looks for leaked PixelWatch renderings. These images feature two watch faces that Leaker Jon Prosser expects to be included in the wearables that are likely to appear next year.

Now these two watch faces will appear in the official Wear OS 3 emulator, and the other eight watch faces may also be bundled with Google Pixel Watch. And there’s a better understanding of how wearables can take advantage of Google’s $ 2.1 billion acquisition of Fitbit.

(Image credit: Front Page Tech)

Digging deeper into the code, 9to5Google found a video showing that all 10 of these watch faces are animated. To get started, here are two previously chosen by Prosser:

(Image credit: 9to5Google)

This suggests that all aspects of the emulator could be included in the Pixel Watch, but even more interesting is the description of Google’s acquisition of Fitbit. While smartwatch fitness tracking isn’t a breakthrough at this point, one of the watch’s dials includes the Fitbit logo as you climb the stairs and burn your total calories.

(Image credit: 9to5Google)

A previous Pixel Watch leak claimed that Google’s upcoming wearable hardware side would be handled by the Pixel hardware team, but the Fitbit integration was planned by the software side under the code name “Nightlight.” This seems to support that claim.

The site points out that the Fitbit branded watchface wasn’t seen in another version of the video in the same location, which means that the Fitbit integration is limited to certain regions. There is a possibility.

Steps, heart rate, and calories, with or without the Fitbit brand, can make a big difference to many watch faces, but they can be viewed in a variety of ways. Below are a selection of these options, from Apple Watch-style activity rings to built-in complications for passively tracking activity.

(Image credit: 9to5Google)

There are also fewer “busy” watch faces for those who want to keep things simple.

(Image credit: 9to5Google)

Some are a little more abstract. The artistic examples contained below gradually change color as the sun moves across the sky. I think this is time related, but it’s not clear because the clip’s time remains at 9:30, as in many other examples above.

(Image credit: 9to5Google)

Hopefully all of these watch faces will immediately appear on your wrist. The Pixel Watch is rumored to be available in early 2022, so it’s probably not parallel to the Pixel 7. However, the possibility of a joint event with Pixel 6a remains.

