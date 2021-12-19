What leaders can do to get workers back to the office





Work is no longer a dedicated place. It’s wherever people perform best. And, as the pandemic has proven, it can be everywhere: homes, offices, roads, and countless places in between.

According to a survey, nearly 70% of employees believe that they are more productive by focusing on working from home. And more than 90% want to continue doing that, at least for some time.

Instead of mandating time in the office and working remotely, it gives employees freedom and allows them to choose where and how to work based on the results they need to achieve.

Break the wall

One of the most positive results of the pandemic forced remote work experiment is that it leveled the arena. In a virtual meeting, everyone displays their box on the screen and speaks in the same voice. This gives more inclusiveness than in the past when the majority of employees had a sidebar conversation, had lunch together, and flocked around the meeting table, leaving employees at a distance. born. out. Employees have equal access to information and opportunities to contribute through the digital workspace.

But as the office reopens, it can create a culture of what you have and what you don’t, and undermine these benefits. According to a recent survey, 38% of knowledge workers believe that remote employees are at a disadvantage if they do not work at their headquarters location. To prevent this, focus on creating an experience where you can work from anywhere, providing employees with the space and tools they need to succeed wherever they are.

Design with purpose

The physical office never goes away. But they need an overhaul. Employees will come to the office for a different reason than before. After nearly two years of isolation, many are eager to meet colleagues, customers, and partners in person. Others just want to escape the distraction of working from home. With this in mind, we’ve redesigned the space to include an open area for collaboration and a quiet zone where individuals can concentrate. A conference room with technology that connects remote participants as if they were there is also essential.

You don’t have to see it to believe

Work is no longer visible in terms of time spent in the office and visibility to others. Managers need to trust their employees to work from where they are most effective and evaluate the outcome of their performance. Many people think that working from home means doing laundry and binging on Netflix between meetings. However, according to a survey, 72% of employees say they work the same or longer than they do at home. Also, you don’t have to commute to work or quarrel with your talkative colleagues when you get to the office. ‘More productive and engaged.

Listen and learn

Work experience and employee expectations change forever and continue to evolve as companies move forward with hybrid work. Few people can understand it correctly for the first time. Or even the second or third. But those who maintain an open mind and give employees the flexibility to match their work environment with the results they need to provide can create an open and comprehensive environment where all individuals can succeed. increase.

Traci Palmer is Vice President of People and Organizational Capability of Citrix.

