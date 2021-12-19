Hospital staff in London said: I wasn’t here to judge, but get the Covid vaccine.coronavirus





On the third floor, one of the nation’s largest hospital trusts, a team of mask and visor intensive care specialists gathered around a shielded bay where critically ill patients unknowingly lie surrounded by cables and tubes. I am.

The elderly’s breathing is supported by a ventilator and is connected to the arterial line to measure blood pressure. He is nourished by the gastric tube, and a stack of six monitors nearby provides up-to-date information about his condition, from oxygen levels to heart rate.

He is one of 14 Covid patients in the critical care center who reached capacity this weekend. Although he has the best medical care in the world, his related medical team knows the long-term prognosis of this patient in a unit at King’s College Hospital in southern London, and many like him are uncertain. ..

Staff who spoke with observers during their visit to the Covid Ward said that most of these dangerously ill patients who were recently admitted to critical beds were not vaccinated.

Kings’ medical team is now preparing for a new influx of patients infected with the rapidly prevailing Omicron variant. They are encouraging people to get their jabs.

According to several studies conducted during the pandemic, about one-third of patients transferred to critical care beds at Covid die. Most improve gradually in 1 week to 10 days, and a few require long-term treatment of 3 months or longer within the unit.

Doctors and nurses say they are deeply concerned about the number of critically ill patients being transferred to critical care centers that have not yet been vaccinated.

Michael Burtley, a Kings paramedic, estimated that 80-90% of hospital paramedics were unvaccinated.

He said: We are not here to determine the patients we are here to take care of, but this may be a scary place. If the patient is too ill, take over breathing, intubate, and ventilate.

The disease can affect all organs in the body, and long-term effects can be catastrophic. There are many patients who have been together for more than 100 days. The age of unvaccinated people is about 35 to 65 years. The message is to get your vaccine.

The proportion of unvaccinated patients in the Kings intensive care unit is particularly high compared to other parts of the country. The proportion of unvaccinated Covid patients admitted to critical care in the UK fell from 75% in May to 48% last month as more people were attacked, according to a report from the National Center for Compassionate Intensive Care Medicine. Did.

However, in London, the percentage of vaccinations over the age of 12 is the lowest in the United Kingdom. Almost one-third of London’s citizens have not been vaccinated, and many of them are now seeking urgent medical assistance as a new wave of pandemics struck the country.

Kings staff say they are ready for what will happen in the coming months.Photo: Andy Hall / Observer

Dr. Laura-Jane Smith, a respiratory consultant working in Kings’ Covid Ward, said on Friday:

I recently did not send the vaccinated person to the intensive care unit. If a vaccinated person gets sick, he or she doesn’t get so sick. What we are seeing is going home much faster and with less complexity. It’s hard to hear what a very sick person says: I wish I had just got the vaccine.

Smith and her colleagues face the potential of the NHS’s winter crisis as Omicron spreads across the country. She states: It was terrible and I’m trying to be optimistic that it might not be as bad as last January.

Last week (7 days until Friday, December 17th), 5,538 people confirmed a positive Covid test at their local hospital, Southwark. This is an increase of 188% compared to the previous week.

On Friday, the United Kingdom reported a record number of new Covid cases for the third consecutive day, with 93,045 new cases. Hospitalizations in London are skyrocketing where Omicron is rapidly becoming established.

Scientists at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine say that Omicron is likely to become the major coronavirus variant by the end of the month, with the most optimistic scenario of 175,000 hospitalizations in the UK by December 1. And warns that 24,700 deaths could occur. And April 30th next year.

At 8:45 am on Friday in the Kings ground floor meeting room, staff will hold a daily incident coordination briefing with 90 staff from approximately 20 departments attending online.

The 724-bed hospital already has a 97% occupancy, and according to the latest government data, only 5 out of 119 paramedics are free. Staff are sick or isolated at an alarming rate.

The two units are planned to double the number of intensive care units and convert other wards for Covid patients. The trust is currently caring for 142 Covid patients compared to 773 at the peak of the second wave in January. Of these, 17 are in critical care beds.

Leslie Pauls, Head of Emergency Planning and Clinical Field Operations at Kings, compared the incredibly calm moments before the tsunami with the fierce preparations.

She said: It’s my job to write a plan and carry it out. And there’s a point you think: OK was ready. Powls said the first sign was that the hospitalized patient was not as ill as the previous wave.

She states: Last year, at Christmas and New Year, I saw a patient visiting our emergency department very ill and going to critical care center as the first place of hospitalization.

Currently, we are seeing patients who can go to the general ward for 24 to 48 hours and then return home. We have genotyped all the samples, and we do see genotyping that strongly suggests Omicron.

Leslie Pauls, head of the Kings emergency program, says her preparations seemed calm before the tsunami.Photo: Andy Hall / Observer

Multiple factors may be involved in this reduction in severity. These include the effects of vaccines, better medication, and the potential for milder severity of Omicron. This is good news as it means that Covid patients can be discharged at about the same rate as they were on admission.

Powls said the initial sign was that the trust had the ability to cope and wanted to make other services available to patients other than Covid. She said she was concerned that the service could be overwhelmed, but based on the evidence she had seen so far, she did not consider it a significant risk.

A report from Imperial College London, published last week, found no evidence that Omicron was less severe than the delta mutant, but said more data was needed. He said booster vaccines are important in reducing the effects of the virus.

Doctors say they are grateful for the range of treatments currently available to help patients, regardless of the severity of the Omicron variant. These include anti-inflammatory dexamethasone, the first drugs proven to save lives for people with Covid, and antiviral drugs, including remdesivir.

Hospital staff say the speed at which vaccines and new treatments are available is astounding and a ray of light in the fight against illness.

Professor Clive Kay, Chief Executive Officer of the King’s College Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, said one of his main concerns was to ensure adequate staffing to meet demand. Although the trust has approximately 14,000 employees, the number of staff quarantined or sick due to Covid has increased from 160 to 517 in just one week, in addition to the absence of a normal workforce. rice field. Last Friday, 242 nurses were ill and were quarantined and caring for their families.

Professor Kay said: That means you should consider reducing some of your non-urgent daily activities.

He confirmed that early data suggested that the latest Covid hospitalization was less ill than the previous wave. He said at the peak of the first wave last spring, one in four to five patients needed critical care, compared to one in seven to eight today.

Hospital staff, who explained that the effort was really great by Professor Kay, say that whatever comes through the door is ready, although it’s unclear what the coming weeks and months will bring.

Professor Kay said: There is no choice, so it cannot be said that it cannot be dealt with. Well just have to deal with it.

This view is supported by hospital staff who have little rest. Critical Care Center Bartley said: We respond and take care of our patients to the best of our ability each time.

