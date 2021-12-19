The next frontier of Filipino political propaganda?





“Will Viber be the next hotbed of disinformation or false information abused by authoritarian leaders?”

As is well known, Facebook is widely used throughout Southeast Asia, especially in the Philippines. In the Philippines, 99% of Internet users have Facebook accounts and 98% use Facebook Messenger primarily to communicate with family and friends. By comparison, the messaging app Viber is used very little, with only 5% of Internet users. However, the use of Viber is expanding rapidly in the Philippines, and its political importance is increasing accordingly. Propaganda Labs at UT Austin’s Media Engagement Center conducted 21 interviews in the Philippines, Indonesia, Myanmar and Ukraine and found that Viber was used to disseminate political propaganda, especially in the Philippines. For example, Facebook is widely used for advertising in Indonesia, but Filipino interviewees say Viber was invaded by the Dutertes government. So will Viber be the next hotbed of disinformation or false information misused by authoritarian leaders?

Disinformation and political propaganda are rampant across Southeast Asia on Facebook, but similar phenomena in encrypted messaging applications (EMA) have not been fully investigated. Apps that use end-to-end encryption (E2E) are becoming more and more popular around the world, advertising that only the sender and recipient can see the content of the message. To make matters worse, they are becoming more and more space for false and disinformation like traditional social media. They exploded violence in the offline world, such as the lynching of mobs in India after disinformation spread on WhatsApp, and played a role in anti-democratic movements such as the US Capitol riots. The new use of Viber, an app that provides one-on-one E2E and group chat (not channels or communities), looks like the next frontier of political propaganda and disinformation in the Philippines and Southeast Asia.

For example, a representative of the Presidential Communications Operations Bureau we interviewed explained that the government has set up a Viber group with more than 2 million users to distribute information from the government to Filipinos. In addition to government announcements, these groups will serve as a means of encouraging support for President Duterte on a platform that ensures access to a wide audience. According to two representatives of the Communications Office, their goal is to make the president visible everywhere. They aim to create as entertaining content as possible, tailored specifically for younger viewers. One example is the sticker campaign. A graphic designer in the communications department designed a sticker pack that combines an image of President Duterte with a politically motivated phrase that people in his office call support to increase this, but the cybersecurity strategist we spoke with. (Also a former politician) called these Duterte ads. He considered these strategies to be more than just spreading the news of the president, which he explicitly called propaganda.

In addition to calculated strategies like sticker packs, government officials also carefully choose which platform to use. Publish information using Facebook Messenger. They try to blow it up on all platforms, but especially aim to target young people (millennials and younger) through new platforms such as TikTok and Viber. This is strategic and, like Viber, the number of TikTok users in the Philippines is increasing. One of the officials said Filipinos want to go to social media as an escape route, so content needs to be packaged in the most interesting and trendy ways, especially related to millennials. Their strategy is deliberately tuned to reach the most emerging users.

The representatives we spoke to categorically insisted that such content was not pushed by the trolls. For us, social media is just an additional job for our spokesperson. In fact, a major part of their job description includes content creation and social media management. The creation of an in-house social media team shows how important social media has become to the Duterte administration. We don’t hire outside costumes or groups to run social media, they told us. However, those who spoke with people working at the Dutertes Communications Bureau have violently denied the use of troll farms, but have been exposed to investigative journalism and academic research as well.

Viber usage varies greatly by culture and country. For example, it is not widely used in Myanmar and WhatsApp reigns in Indonesia. EMAs are commonly used to connect individuals to small groups, from families to social groups in the community. However, as cybersecurity strategists have told us, there are unintended side effects and a lot of disinformation spreads among family and friends.

Therefore, not only will Viber be the next outlet for disinformation in the Philippines, but it also raises the additional question of whether it will be adopted by troll farms. A man we talked to in Indonesia (we call him a trawl, but they call themselves a buzzer) is a political proponent on traditional social media like Facebook and YouTube. He told us about his strategy for: He and his team each operate more than 50 accounts, coordinating fake discussions between accounts about political candidates. Ultimately, all people (fake accounts) concede and support candidates hired by buzzers / trolls to increase support. He said this strategy was not possible with EMA. However, he and the other interviewees explained that by pushing out positive information about one candidate and negative disinformation about the other candidate, it could affect public opinion and perhaps elections. Did.

Finally, our research found that, like other social media sites, EMA is a prey to abuse. However, there is another side to this challenge. That is, the receptivity and potential involvement of EMA users in disinformation and promotion. Online spaces such as Viber and TikTok offer opportunities for national actors to manipulate young people, especially at risk of believing in fake news, as citizens are trying to oppose authoritarian leaders, especially in the Philippines. However, this study also wants to emphasize the opportunity for pushback. For example, the EMA can help communicate with government private and mock advertisements, or perform fact checks to publish government advertisements. For this reason, stakeholders such as the Philippine government need to pay attention to the pulsation of disinformation campaigns on the new platform in order to adapt their goals to the ever-changing social media trends. Rappler.com

Katlyn Glover is a researcher and graduate student at the Propaganda Lab at the University of Texas at Austin’s Media Engagement Center, studying disinformation and political propaganda about emerging technologies.

Zelly Martin Geurink is a researcher and PhD student at the Propaganda Labs at the University of Texas at Austin’s Media Engagement Center, studying disinformation and political propaganda specifically related to women.

