Amber Group Wins Deloitte 2021 Hong Kong Technology Fast Leader Award





Group Wins Deloitte 2021 Hong Kong Technology Fast Leader Award

The Amber Group is pleased to announce that it has been awarded the “Technology Fast Leader” in the 2021 Deloitte Hong Kong Technology Fast Program. The award ceremony was held in Hong Kong on December 15, 2021. Amber Group is one of the three winners of the Technology Leadership Award for its rapid growth, entrepreneurship and bold innovation.

Deloitte is a subproject of Deloitte’s Technology Fast 50/500 program in Silicon Valley, first introduced in 1995 in more than 30 countries, including the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, Japan and China, at the same time each year. Established the award. The program covers a wide range of technology companies and is considered a benchmark for fast-growing global companies due to Deloitte’s rigorous rating system. Candidates for this annual award include Tencent, Alibaba, Jingdong, Baidu, Bytedance, Mare Medical, SMIC, WuXi AppTec, Apple, Microsoft, Amazon and Tesla, the fastest growing and most innovative companies in the world. It is included.

The Amber Group has shown a dramatic growth trajectory in the last four years since its inception and is now widely regarded as a global market leader in all cryptocurrency-specific pricing, trading and distribution-focused cryptocurrency products. increase. The company currently holds over $ 4 billion in assets on the platform and has cumulatively traded over $ 1 trillion in all products and categories.

Tiantian Kullander, co-founder of Amber Group, appreciates the company’s performance over the past three years for its continued investment in next-generation technology, coupled with world-class talent. Kullander said: “We are honored to be selected by Deloitte as the 2021 Hong Kong Technology Fast Leader. These awards promote and promote innovation and provide clients with tools for institutional investors as an innovative digital asset provider. We aim to provide and provide a streamlined crypto-financial experience. A lot of exciting things are happening right now. We recently announced a partnership with Mastercard and this week we are the latest digital asset platform, Whale Fin. We are proud of what we have achieved in such a short period of time and will continue to have an even greater impact on the local economy by connecting Hong Kong and the world. “

About Amber Group

Amber Group is a leading global digital asset platform with offices in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers all kinds of digital asset services that span investment, financing and trading. Amber is backed by prominent investors such as Paradigm, Dragonflies, Panthera, Polychain, Sequoia and Tiger Global. For more information,

Get the best African tech newsletter in your inbox

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://techcabal.com/2021/12/19/amber-group-named-a-winner-of-deloittes-2021-hong-kong-technology-fast-leader-award/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos