What to expect from the 2022 payment ecosystem – TechTalks

By the second half of 2021, the similarity of normality to consumer purchasing behavior had returned. However, the proliferation of payment innovation and widespread consumer adoption of next-generation payment methods has led to a payment ecosystem that is less recognizable than it was just a few years ago.

Now, as the shutters are released in 2021, we will look at the major changes and trends expected in 2022, from new technologies and customer demands to tighter regulations. And what can merchants do to prosper 12 months in the future?

COVID-19’s lasting legacy in the payments industry

One of the most dramatic changes in consumer behavior as a result of a pandemic was a break from cash. Cash payments are already on the decline, down 70% from 2010, but the decline over the last two years has been particularly noticeable. Cash was used for 56% of all payments in 2010 and 45% in 2015, but in 2020 its usage plummeted to only 17%.

This widespread withdrawal from cash has raised customer expectations for digital alternatives, and the payments industry has responded by consolidating channels and minimizing friction between channels at all stages of the customer journey.

Leveraging the power of payment will create an immersive customer experience that will become more popular and sophisticated next year and in the coming years.

Open banking, APM, and biometrics surge

As open banking becomes more widespread, FinTech will reach new heights in 2022. By September 2023, it is estimated that 60% of the UK population will use this technology. If this estimate proves correct, in 2022 some of the most serious advances will be made to promote competition between the payments and financial services sectors.

Elsewhere, several Asian countries, such as Hong Kong and Singapore, are currently prioritizing open banking. Individuals in these countries are more motivated to share data, which could accelerate technology adoption in the coming years.

In the United States, many banks work with fintech companies such as PayPal and Intuit, and US regulators take a relatively relaxed approach compared to Europe. This allows the industry to move faster towards standardization, and various initiatives such as financial data exchange are aimed at standardizing open banking practices.

Therefore, the rise of open banking will promote a more open ecosystem, further intensify competition and bring many improved solutions for our customers. Incumbent players in the payment space must adapt or risk getting lost regardless.

Today, as the world’s population is familiar with payment technology, APM’s success is amplified and merchant consumers’ expectations for digital wallets, BNPL, cryptocurrencies and more are set. In 2022, especially digital wallets and QR-based options will be the key to attracting shoppers into the store, requiring contactless payments altogether.

Worldwide, contactless payments in stores via mobile wallets are expected to outpace cash or card payments for the first time in 2020 and account for about one-third of store transactions by 2024. increase. It will be the most common payment method and will soon beat cash and cards in all environments and regions.

AI and machine learning are also set to play a more important role in improving the customer experience. Recognizing that the level of success that merchants enjoy with these next-generation technologies is essential to their approach to data and understanding customer preferences and optimizing their journey, not add-ons. Depends.

Biometrics is another technology that is likely to become even more apparent in 2022, and many organizations are now actively investigating how they can be incorporated into their customers’ payment channels. Fast, simple, and secure, they are already a common feature for unlocking banking apps, and the speed of recruitment and integration into day-to-day operations continues to grow.

In 2021, more than 15,000 companies around the world accepted Bitcoin as cryptocurrency usage continued to grow. Following this trend, further consumer adoption is expected in 2022 as these exchange methods improve their ability to enable immediate, frictionless payments.

Adaptation is key, “last mile” is important

Merchants had to constantly adapt to new trends and technologies in order to stay up to date, expand their customer base and increase conversion rates. However, the current rate of change in consumer behavior is different from what has been witnessed so far, and merchants who resist digital transformation exercises need to urgently rethink their approach.

The overall customer experience is determined within the final payment process itself, so you need to focus specifically on the “last mile” of your customer journey. Merchants cannot afford to invest in acquisition strategies without ensuring that customers can complete their purchases online or in-store once.

Changes in payment regulations will be stricter

The Strong Customer Authentication (SCA), which has been in force in the UK since September 15, 2021, is a new requirement for PSD2 that requires banks to perform additional checks to verify their identities when making payments. The purpose is to add a layer of security by requesting.

By 2022, merchants will need to be prepared to provide the bank with two forms of identification when a customer makes a purchase. Therefore, it is important for merchants to establish an SCA protocol to understand regulation and gain competitiveness. To aid in understanding, UK merchants have access to a wealth of insights from the EU, where many member states have applied SCA to varying degrees since 2019.

Digital ID requirements are also planned by some of the largest global economies that enable a more open ecosystem. For example, the EU is aiming to launch an identity verification framework in 2022, the impact of which is felt by many e-commerce traders.

2022, a year of payment partnerships and rising customer demand

Many integration activities have been undertaken in recent years, and this trend is expected to develop in 2022. Deeper collaboration and adoption of an open ecosystem will lead to the creation of new and innovative solutions, as partnerships between different players in the payment space will work as follows: Innovation enabler.

It will come as welcome news for consumers who are increasingly hoping to pay for their goods the way they want, and when they want, and no longer tolerate friction. Therefore, seamless payments within the customer journey will be even more important in 2022.

However, seamless payments aren’t all that merchants need to address. Payment options need to be tailored to a specific audience using intelligent customer profiling. Something like the last, most used, fallback payment option needed to be readily available along with a smart recommendation model to help create the immersive payment experience customers want. I have.

How merchants meet the demand of 2022

Most importantly, merchants have a flexible technology infrastructure that is ready for the year ahead and adapts to ever-changing customer needs and behaviors.

Appropriate payment partners are important to address both current and future requirements. Enhanced by payment partners who share their expertise and use a consulting approach, merchants gain a deeper understanding of the best tools, products, and features to reach their business goals.

With the right partnerships in place and the intelligent use of data to better understand customers and create best-in-class experiences, merchants need to look to 2022 with new optimism.

About the author

Kamran Hedjri is the Founder and Group CEO of PXP Financial. Kamran has over 20 years of experience in executive-level roles in the fintech and payments industry. He founded companies across the payment value chain in Europe, North America and South America and is currently a board member of the PXP Financial Group. He has always been focused on driving innovation, accelerating growth and building a great customer experience.

