Elgon Kenya, a UoN partner for developing agricultural technology and innovation centers





Ergonkenia and the University of Nairobi have signed a memorandum of understanding to build an Agricultural Innovation Center (ATIC) at the Agricultural Veterinary Services University on the capital’s Upper Cavete campus.

This institution is set up to foster and enhance innovation in agriculture and entrepreneurship. Its purpose is to promote the adoption of cutting-edge innovations that lead to job creation and product development, and as a result, to prosper the agricultural sector to promote the country’s economic growth.

Agricultural Technology Incubation Centers around the world are helping to transform scientific discoveries into products for economic development.

The venture arose from the need to foster a culture of innovation and promote the mobilization of resources for the development and commercialization of products and services in demand in the market. At the same time, Stephen Kiama, Vice President of the University of Nairobi, will train and guide innovators and entrepreneurs to increase the potential for commercial success and accelerate the dissemination of technology along the agricultural value chain. The professor said.

Agricultural transformation

Dr Bimal Kantaria, managing director of Elgon Kenya, called this partnership a missing link between research and industry.

Successful agricultural transformation requires a focus between research, technology and industry. He said the center would bring together the private sector and academia to introduce new technologies and train students for further communication to the agricultural community.

Professor Kiama said that despite agriculture being the backbone of the country’s economy, this sector is not backed by research, and farmers are at the mercy of cultural and traditional practices, impacting food security. He emphasized that it will lead to yield.

Agricultural reengineering guarantees the use of the latest science and technology in designing new machines for the efficiency and effectiveness of agricultural processes. He said ATIC will hold an open day for stakeholders to connect with farmers, where private sector players will showcase their innovations, new products and market intelligence.

The center will also lead useful research to guide the development of the agricultural sector. Professor Gitahi added that the center can change the way young people think by becoming innovators and creators of new knowledge and essentially creating entrepreneurs.

AITC will give Kenyan and UoN students an early experience of agricultural innovation and the latest technology.

This center will be used to establish cost-effective and easy-to-use innovations such as drip irrigation, drones and combines. Dr. Cantalia added that the company produced the first locally made drip irrigation system in the country.

