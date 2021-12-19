



When Nishianth Reddy, a graduate of computer science engineering, began farming shrimp from his father in 2015, he had no clue as to how to proceed. Today, the 27-year-old is producing 30 times more production from a 5-hectare Eviaqua farm in Nellore, Andhra Pradesh, using Biofloc technology. India is the second largest shrimp exporter in the world. However, species-affecting pandemics and certain illnesses have reduced our production. When I stepped into this area, many illnesses were widespread, so I decided to study the root cause, says Nishianth, owner of Sri Lakshmi Prasanna Aquaculture Pvt Ltd.

Agriculture by technology

Traditionally, shrimp grow in water placed on the soil. Nishant discovered that all illnesses were caused by overfished soil. The presence of ammonia and other chemicals is a villain for the healthy growth of shrimp.

So instead of soil, he introduced an HDPE (High Density Polyethylene) soundproof sheet with chemical and UV resistance. This addresses overfishing of the soil and the diseases from it.

Biofloc technology is another effective method he has applied, which has significantly increased shrimp production. Like other creatures, shrimp excrete the same amount of feed given to them. Using this technique, feces are returned to a nutritious feed. Aggregates of bacteria, algae and protozoa are matrixed together with organic matter to improve water quality and prevent disease. Reusing and reducing waste is an environmentally friendly method, explains Nishant.

He was introduced to this method through a thorough study. He says Israeli scientists performed this technique and made the necessary changes to Andorra’s peasants while Nishant was using it at his aqua farm. He argues that this approach is the first to be implemented in India. Shrimp farming at SriLakshmiPrasannaAquaculturePvt Ltd.

Biofloc technology helped this young farmer produce 4-5 metric tonnes per year from 1 hectare. About 100 employees are working on this aqua farm. I quit my job and entered the aquaculture industry because of my social responsibility to continue my father’s business and retain employees. Most of them have been here for the last 30 years, says Nishianth.

He says this method helps to significantly reduce water usage from hundreds of liters to 15-20 liters and saves this natural resource.

Nishant and his father Narendra Modi Lady have a total area of ​​80 hectares as farmland. 5 hectares will be used for aquaculture and the rest will be used for extensive farming. It will take at least two years to develop the remaining area in a similar way. This technology requires a high investment of up to 1.5 rupees per hectare. However, he adds, it is a very profitable business and it takes about two years to get the maximum return on investment.

In addition to Biofloc technology, the Nisanths farm is fully operated via his smartphone. He monitored the farm from the control room and installed an AI-based CCTV camera around the pond.

Last month, Dr. L. Murgan, Minister of State of the Union of Fisheries, Livestock and Dairy, visited Aquafarm to thank the youth for their efforts. Union Minister Nishant Lady and L. Murgan.

Nishant wants to expand agriculture and provide employment to more people. His innovation is undoubtedly a revolution in aquaculture and has ample potential to change the face of the Indian economy.

(Rao Yoshida)

