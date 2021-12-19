Can Biden really crack down on technology monopolies? – TechCrunch





Vijay Sundaram Contributor

Vijay Sundaram is Chief Strategy Officer of Zoho Corporation, a business software company that competes with technology giants and puts consumer privacy at the forefront of policy.More posts by this contributor We must end the era of auxiliary surveillance

In July, President Joe Biden issued an executive order on “promoting competition” in the US economy. The order specifically called on Big Tech, and today a few dominant Internet platforms are using their power to eliminate market entrants, generate monopoly profits, and intimately available to them for their own benefit. It states that it will collect personal information. “

In November, the US Senate submitted a bill targeting anti-competitive takeovers between high-tech companies. There have been no meaningful monopolies in the United States for 20 years, but this recent momentum suggests that the current administration wants to make one stick.

To date, there are still too many gray areas in the rules and ambivalence among citizens to enforce antitrust laws, but with some changes to the approach, good intentions are new policies, penalties, and even more. May lead to prosecution.

Over the last century, antitrust law has lost its teeth and its broader goal has been abandoned due to vague standards of consumer welfare. The antitrust acid test established in the 1980s reduced everything to whether the alleged antitrust law resulted in higher consumer prices.

This attempt to distill antitrust law into a single test of economic impact has proven to be oversimplified. Advocates of this unique consumer price-based approach to antitrust valuations cite falling technology prices as clear evidence of widespread fair competition.

Eliminating technology monopolies is not easy, but it prevents anti-competitive mergers and acquisitions, organizes data as market power to rewrite policies, and promotes the public interest on topics so that citizens can choose their concerns. This can be achieved with three approaches. Antitrust policymaker.

Killer M & A

In an era of long-term, easy-to-find money with very loose monetary policy and soaring stock prices, buying future competitors at soaring values ​​is now part of the business guide.

There are many examples in the tech world, and Facebook’s acquisition of Instagram and WhatsApp is an indisputable example. Over-regulation kills innovation, but the free market relies on regulation to remain fair and free.

Current law provides that transactions over $ 92 million must be reported to the Federal Trade Commission and the Department of Justice for review, with a few exceptions.

Given that one of the stated intentions of the Biden order is increased oversight of mergers and acquisitions, consumers see more legal action taken by the government to thwart transactions that “substantially reduce competition.” maybe.

Bills that block certain takeovers are a good sign of admitting abuse on both sides of the aisle, but criminal standards remain high, especially if data monopoly is not widely regarded as anti-competitive. The FTC and DOJ must exercise their ability to enforce antitrust laws against Big Tech. This can be done better with this new law.

Data = money = market power

Providing free products turned out to be a fraudulent strategy for some tech giants to accumulate other assets. In particular, unknowingly free personal information about free customers not only brought billions of tremendous profit streams, but also made these companies just their monopoly. assets. Search engine marketing and social media advertising were built exactly this way. Such digital assets are now lent to all other companies as taxes on marketing budgets as a clear example of market power.

We have unprecedented concentration in most industries, and companies in higher concentration industries are actually less invested because they can more easily exercise market power.

However, when the weather worsens, sunny friends in the self-correcting market quickly change teams and anomalous market interventions such as the Fed’s actions to unabashedly support the market during a pandemic. Supports.

Welcomed by Biden’s Executive Order is to encourage FTC to establish new rules for online monitoring and user data storage. Our exclusive tech giant has already put together the rules of this game for too long and is indulging in a self-regulatory vow that makes foolish legislators laugh.

Means of justice will continue to favor Big Tech, not consumers, until mass collection and management of data is properly classified as market power. In this case, new policies and laws will only come into effect when public protests force legislators’ hands.

Public narrative changes

Consumers and citizens are primarily those who are most affected by loose antitrust enforcement and loose policies. Monopolies in some way violate consumer welfare by confiscating personal data, paying large sums of services, or being unable to choose from products. But is there anything they can do?

Biden’s executive order is a direct result of rising public pressure over the country’s antitrust laws. The same applies to the new Senate bill. Increasingly, private companies are proceeding against monopolies in state courts full of elected civil servants.

It may sound ridiculous now, but antitrust law can be a major topic that politicians must be confused about. Meaningful antitrust reforms will come from reformers elected by political groups. Therefore, voting for candidates based on their views on antitrust enforcement is important to change the status quo.

We now need stronger antitrust laws and privacy regulations. The privacy and well-being of our citizens is at stake. Like charity, antitrust law must start at home.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://techcrunch.com/2021/12/19/can-biden-really-crack-down-on-tech-monopolies/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos