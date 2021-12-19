How to use Time Insights in Google Calendar





In today’s data-rich world, there seems to be no shortage of tools to collect and display information about our lives. Google Calendar is no exception, and it has a feature called Time Insights that is easy to miss.

Introduced at the end of August, this analysis tool will appear in the left sidebar when you view GCal on a computer that isn’t visible in the app. It only takes 5 lines (1 line if minimized in some way), so if you’re not constantly considering your schedule, or if it only works with your Android or iOS app, you might miss it. Understanding how it works, whether you notice it or not, may help you better organize your day.

How to view and use Time Insights

If not minimized, Time Insights will display chunks of the same time (perhaps a day, week, month, or year) that will be displayed on the main calendar page, and how much of that time will be filled with meetings. Compared to the average total meeting time. Over the previous three equivalent periods. For example, if you look at the week from December 19th to 25th, you can say that a five-hour meeting is scheduled after an average of 1.9 hours in the last three weeks.

Google also displays this information in chunked multicolor bars for focus time, meetings, and meetings that haven’t responded yet. Hover your cursor over the graphic to see the total and average times for each category.

[Related: How to slow down time because youre not getting any younger]

From there,[その他の洞察]You can click to see more time insights. If you minimize the tool[詳細情報]You can click the icon (rising line graph decorated with glitter). When you do this, you will see a new sidebar on the right side of the screen. Only you and anyone who can edit your calendar can see this information.

Breakdown of time

The main function here is the time breakdown ring. It is split into separate colors for focus time, one-on-one, meetings with three or more guests, unanswered requests, and the remaining work time of the day if enabled. , Week, or any period you are watching.

Hovering over a color will darken all events on the calendar except those that match your type, add a shadow below them, and among all the other events on the calendar. Make them easy to see.

Focus time

The top entry in this ring is Focus Time, a feature introduced by Google in late October. The company said in a blog post that this helps people schedule their individual work hours and wants them to appear alongside standard out-of-office and event tags when creating calendar entries. .. Focus time is only available to those who have a Google account at work or school.

To set from Time Insights[フォーカス時間をスケジュール]Click. This will bring up a standard calendar event dialog box where you can customize the entry’s name, time, color, and other attributes. To truly concentrate[会議を自動的に辞退する]Select the check box next to.

working time

To include all working hours in the time breakdown ring, depending on whether you have this feature enabled,[勤務時間の設定]or[勤務時間の調整]Click. This will take you to the main calendar settings page. Here, find the heading for working hours and places,[勤務時間を有効にする]You need to make sure that the check box next to is selected. You can then enter or adjust your working hours. If you have these sets and someone tries to schedule a meeting with you outside your working hours, Google will let them know that you are not available.

Meeting time

Below the time breakdown ring, there is time in the meeting heading. This is colored to show the days with the most meetings, the average amount of time spent in the last three weeks of meetings, the current calendar view, the next period of the same length, and the previous two equivalent details. A bar is displayed. A lump of time. They use different colors for regular meetings and one-off meetings, and when you hover over the block you’re currently in, GCal will highlight all meetings of that type.

People you meet

The last heading in the Time Insights sidebar is the people you meet. This will show you who has had the most meetings during the selected time period, and you can pin up to 10 people to always see the shared meeting time. You will also see colored bars indicating whether these meetings are one-on-one or in groups of up to 15 mice, highlighted in the main calendar. If you do not have a meeting with a fixed person within the selected time period, this section also describes when the next meeting with them will be.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.popsci.com/diy/google-calendar-time-insights/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos