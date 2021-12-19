Virtual reality training in Lakeland immerses surgical students in a 3D operating room – News-Herald





Lakeland Community College’s Surgical Technology Program recently acquired new software aimed at giving students a sense of what it’s like to work in the operating room.

According to the program, PeriopSim and PeriopSimVR use realistic images and gaming technology to immerse students in the 3D world.

The simulation app works by a student wearing a virtual reality headset and grabbing the left and right controllers connected to a laptop loaded with software.

Upon entering the virtual operating room, students can see any number of surgeries, pick up the correct instrument and put it in the hands of the surgeon.

Scores are held to measure progress and success, giving students the opportunity to compete with themselves to do their best to each other, officials confirmed.

Janice Lorenz, Program Director of Surgical Technology at Lakeland, helps students develop the skills to predict the instruments that surgeons will need. This practice gives them confidence in their ability to be important members of the surgical team.

Other capabilities evaluated include procedural steps and device awareness, Lorenz said. Spend 10 minutes in the PeriopSim program, which takes about 2 hours in the actual operating room and prepares for the actual surgical case during clinical rotation.

The addition of this educational tool complements the physical classrooms and perioperative laboratories of the program, including industry-grade operating room equipment, surgical instruments, and scrub rooms.

Community members will be able to watch a demonstration of the Periop Sim software at the University Health Program Open House from 4 pm to 6 pm on April 7.

PeriopSim and PeriopSimVR were developed by Conquer Experience in collaboration with surgeons, nurses, educators and neuroscientists to ensure accuracy and realistic learning outcomes. The company is based at the Healthtech Innovation Hub at Sally Memorial Hospital in British Columbia, Canada.

In 2021, Lake Clans surgical graduates achieved a 100% pass rate on the National Surgical Technology Commission and the National Surgery Assistance Exam, and officials confirmed that they were granted 100% employment.

The program is currently accepting new students.

For more information, please contact Janice Lawrenz ([email protected] or 440-525-7016).

