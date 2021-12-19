Google’s stereo pair feature is breaking volume control





Smart speakers with the Google Assistant have a very useful feature for playing music in groups, but that feature is a “stereo pair” that puts two of the same speakers into a permanent group, such as a shared volume. We are taking it one step further. However, some users are currently reporting issues with these pairs of volumes.

With “stereo pair”, users can put two compatible Google Assistant speakers (such as Nest Mini) into a group that uses one device as the left channel and the other as the right channel. I can. This not only allows the pair to create a better stereo separation, but it also increases the volume.

However, in the last few days, more and more users are reporting stereo pair issues. A Reddit thread and another thread on Google’s support forum highlight some cases where users can’t control the volume of a stereo pair in the usual way. Some reported problems when changing the volume using voice commands, while others couldn’t change the volume in the Google Home app. It doesn’t seem to be affected by manually changing the volume of the device.

People affected by this issue are hearing the following response from their speakers:

We’re sorry, you can’t change the volume of this device.

This problem doesn’t seem to be very widespread, but it’s certainly a frustrating one. I couldn’t reproduce the problem myself, but the stereo pair of Google Nest Mini speakers aren’t just annoying for my setup, as they’re mounted out of reach with manual volume control.

The cause is unknown, but some believe that, depending on the timing, this could be another side effect of the ongoing controversy between Google and Sonos. As Bloomberg previously reported, synchronizing the volume of multiple speakers at once was one of the features in question.

That said, this seems unlikely to be the case, as some users were able to resolve the issue simply by resetting the device and recreating the stereo pair. Some people report that this doesn’t work, but if you start playing and transfer it to a group in another way, the volume control can continue to work properly.

I contacted Google about this issue, but I couldn’t get any comments right away because the holidays are approaching.

