Keyword excellence as a Google ranking factor





Keyword prominence is an SEO best practice, and you need to use your page’s target keywords early in order to send a strong signal to Google about your page’s ranking.

This is a concept comparable to the standard of journalism that never fills the lead. “Filling the lead” means hiding the main focus of the story under information that is less relevant to the reader.

This is considered a mistake in journalism. This is to send a confusing message about what is the most important detail in a particular story.

Embedding a led in web content with “lede” as the target keyword is considered a bad practice in SEO because it sends a confusing signal about the content of the page.

This is at least a consensus within the SEO industry. But is it an unsupported theory, or did Google confirm that keyword excellence is a ranking factor?

Here, we will elaborate on the prominence-related claims of the keyword, followed by the evidence to support it.

Claim: Keyword excellence is a ranking factor

Where keywords appear on the page is said to play a role in search rankings.

SEO experts recommend early use of the target keywords on your page to benefit from a ranking signal called keyword prominence.

Keyword prominence is positively correlated with higher rankings. The closer the keyword is to the beginning of the title and text, the more noticeable it becomes.

It is said that if you use a keyword that is less noticeable, it is less likely to rank that keyword.

When you do a search on Google, it’s common to see results that show the exact keyword you typed at the beginning of the page title.

Anecdotally, you can create a case where the prominence of a keyword is a ranking factor.

Has it been confirmed by Google?

Let’s look at the supporting evidence.

Keyword excellence as a ranking factor: Evidence Early Evidence

Evidence supporting keyword excellence as a ranking factor dates back to 2011, mentioned in a video with former Google employee Matt Cutts.

He argues how Google picks up keyword usage when crawling the web, and that the first few uses of keywords will signal Google about the main focus of the page.

Cutts warns site owners not to overuse keywords. However, the more it is, the better it is.

“The latest search engine, or at least the way Google is built, is to mention the word first — [Google thinks] “Hey, that’s pretty interesting, it’s about that word.”

The next time I mention that word, [Google thinks] “Oh, that’s still about that word.” And when you start mentioning it a lot, it doesn’t really help much. There is diminishing returns. This is just an incremental benefit, but it’s not really that big.

… That is, mentioning a word rather than the first one or two times can help in ranking. However, just because you can say it 7 to 8 times does not necessarily mean that it will help you in your ranking. “

Recent evidence

There have been many changes in SEO since 2011, but Google’s guidance on keyword prominence remains the same.

Here’s some recent evidence that Google’s John Mueller worked on this topic in one of his weekly Q & A sessions (Mark 6:43):

“If you want to tell us that your page is approaching, we recommend that you make it as visible as possible, so don’t put it down in a nutshell. Hmm.

Rather, use it in titles, headings, subheadings, and image captions. Use all of this to be as clear as possible when users and Google go to you. The page on which this page is about this topic.

We will move in that direction. I don’t worry if Google can reach the word count of 20,000. If you’re talking about the word 20,000 and say it’s the most important keyword for my page, you’re already doing the wrong thing.

When the user went there, he said, “Yes, I’ve been to the correct page. Read the content of this page. Tell me.”

Mueller shows the great things about thinking about keyword excellence in terms of user experience.

Going back to our analogy of filling leads, using the most important keywords as soon as possible will optimize readers and Google at the same time.

Other considerations regarding keyword prominence

We touched on how keyword prominence affects SEO and how it affects the user experience. Next, let’s talk about how it can affect your CTR.

Mueller strongly recommends clarifying the most important keywords in the title, headline, subheading, and main copy.

Page titles are not only a factor in SEO, they can also affect your CTR in organic search results. Ranking is meaningless without traffic, which is another reason why keyword location is especially important.

Since it is read from left to right in English, the page title with the keyword closest to the beginning matches what you type in the search bar, so it gets the searcher’s attention.

The goal of SEO is not only to be displayed at the top of search results, but also to allow searchers to click on their page more than any other page. Strategically placed keywords help you achieve that.

Next, think about what to do when the visitor visits the page. They are more likely to skim the content rather than read it word for word.

With that in mind, you should use keywords as early as possible in your article. You need to make sure that it appears when the reader is skimming.

Use the keyword towards the first paragraph. If possible, use it in the first sentence as well. We want to quickly show our readers that we have found the right article to support our search query. If not, they will leave.

As you continue to write content, be sure to use the keywords again in your headings. Elsewhere, the reader’s eyes can jump as you skim through the page.

Keyword Excellence as a Ranking Factor: Our Verdict

Keyword prominence is a confirmed ranking factor.

From an SEO perspective, Google has repeatedly emphasized that it’s better to use keywords towards the top of the copy than if they initially appear further down the page.

If you want to maximize the chances of ranking a particular keyword, include it in the intro paragraph. Use keywords early, but don’t use them too often. When used, it can cause problems with keyword abuse.

For more information on how often keywords appear on your page, see the chapter on keyword density.

Featured image: Paulo Bobita / SearchEngine Journal

