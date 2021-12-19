The state of the sports business





It’s the best time of the year. When a prophet like me sits in front of a blank laptop screen and upholds the wisdom gained over the last 12 months.

From private equity to strong entry into various league properties, to NFTs, sports SPACs, game explosive growth, NILs and the Metaverse, 2021 was a year of radical innovation and change.

2022 has the potential to do much the same as opening the way for engagement and monetization through new technologies. This is what industry investors have to say about the recent past and the near future.

What do you think is the most emphasized trend in investment papers for you and your company in 2021?

Josh Chapman Managing Partner, Convoy Ventures

One of the most notable changes for both our fund and the broader gaming market was the fusion of blockchain and video games. For example, Axie Infinity (Konvoy initially invested through Series A) created a cultural phenomenon by allowing players to own and monetize their assets and earn monetary rewards by playing. rice field.

Given that our team hasn’t invested heavily in content so far, this was a remarkable transition driven by a new paradigm of how to design the gaming economy. We are currently actively investing in this area through unannounced investments such as Genopette and Cipher.

Adrian Williams Vice President, SC. ​​Holdings

On the one hand, we are profiting from investing in strategies that are likely to have a significant long-term tailwind. The rise of alternative assets such as collectibles and NFTs and the platforms that enable them (Certified Collectors Group). A powerful convergence of content, commerce and technology (SpringHillCompany).

We see these as key characteristics of world-class companies, but most important to us is partnering with meaningful sustainable brands that are trying to empower and influence people. That is.

Alex Michael Co-Head, LionTree Growth

We are always looking for a long-term and multi-year outlook, but we were particularly pleased with some areas. One of the prominent areas was sports technology. We have actually begun to push the boundaries of sports technology, and more specifically fan engagement. This is a theme that is expected to continue until 2022.

William Debrush Director, Inner Circle Sports

Expansion and fan involvement. The performance of sports media assets in the late Covid-19 pandemic has increased the value of sports and live entertainment content around the world. As a result, investors and operators are also looking for new ways to expand content offerings to drive fan engagement and monetization.

Would you like to carry on the trends of the sports industry that were widely adopted in 2021 after 2022?

Melanie Strong Managing Partner, Next Ventures & Jordan Pas Casio Investor, Next Ventures

Why can’t we recognize the downstream impact of NIL and policy changes that have freed college athletes from the outdated ideas of amateurism and exploitation? NIL not only provides the opportunity to make money at college, but also serves as a gateway to the fast-growing world of the creator economy, representing a green field of opportunities for these athletes after graduation.

This is a natural segue of web3. Rapidly advancing technology makes it possible to bring ownership and value acquisition back into the hands of these athlete creators, build direct relationships with fans, and eliminate centralized platforms that act as intermediaries. We’ve seen more progressive NCAA athletes launch social tokens and NFT projects.

Adrian Williams Vice President, SC. ​​Holdings

Legalizing sports gambling only pushes further engagement and value to the right. Media rights are in high demand in an important part of the streaming war, as FOS comprehensively covers, and tech companies continue to bid and acquire.

And finally, private equity firms recognize sports as an attractive asset class and seek to gain interest in team and media rights. We have a lot of Knicks fans in the office, so I hope some of this will probably lead to Knicks victory because of the morale of the team. That said, I’m from Atlanta and an enthusiastic Hawks fan, so I don’t devote too much energy to it.

Lloyd Danzig Managing Partner, Sharp Alpha Advisors

With 2021 M & A and partnership activities, betting and gaming are the core business models to the extent that the biggest stakeholders in the sports industry, such as leagues, teams, venues and broadcasters, thought it impossible. It was confirmed that it will be incorporated into. We are investing heavily in the infrastructure that is essential to this transformation.

What are the most bullish trends in 2022?

Adrian Williams Vice President, SC. ​​Holdings

I don’t want to call it an NFT … But NFT. Specifically, it is a functional NFT.

We are still in the early stages of NFTs (which may still be warming up), and most of the value extracted from NFTs comes from something with functional usefulness, not just digital assets. I think.

ZED RUN is capable of serving functional purposes, allowing the assets it owns to generate revenue in a variety of ways, participate in competition on the platform, and become a differentiated entertainment platform that is the source of entertainment for owners. An excellent example of NFT. And the viewer. Like a real sport.

It’s easy to understand how these concepts can be transformed far beyond ZEDRUN. Web3. Decentralization. Digital ownership. Sports as an asset class. A fusion of content, commerce and technology. All of that is happening in 2022.

Josh Chapman Managing Partner, Convoy Ventures

From a gaming perspective, user-generated content is expected to continue to grow tremendously in 2022. The game value chain has historically been very straightforward. The studio creates content that is delivered to the player base in exchange for some form of monetization.

However, the low-code and no-code UGC engines are rapidly confusing this approach by allowing all players to be authors. This not only unlocks the platform with an incredibly diverse pool of content, but also allows individuals to monetize their work. Blockchain technology is further revolutionizing the way creators are rewarded. This is a strong tailwind for next year.

Wayne Kimmel Managing Partner, SeventySix Capital

With more than 30 states currently offering legal sports betting, traditional sports media faces the need for 24-hour sports betting coverage like VSiN, The Sports Betting Network, a Seventy Six Capitals portfolio company. increase. The network aims to provide viewers with the best sports betting data and information, and needs new technologies to enhance both the media and sports betting platforms.

What are the most bearish trends in 2022?

Lloyd Danzig Managing Partner, Sharp Alpha Advisors

While very optimistic about the role of blockchain and NFTs in the world of sports and entertainment, we are bearish on impractical projects that are tied to the unique characteristics of the underlying technology.

Melanie Strong Managing Partner, Next Ventures & Jordan Pas Casio Investor, Next Ventures

Retrieving more data across siled experiences is not good unless combined with personal context and credible recommendations. Wearables are now measuring everything from heart rate fluctuations and body temperature to blood sugar and dehydration. The data is only valuable if it can be interpreted in a way that produces positive behavioral changes. Data fatigue is the enemy of wearable technology and cannot make data realistic and practical.

Alex Michael Co-Head, LionTree Growth

I’m bearish on sports betting space from an investment perspective. Given the amount of capital already flowing into the industry and the amount of consolidation, it will be difficult for new entrants to actually gain traction, especially at the high cost of acquiring customers.

This doesn’t mean that some companies can’t come up with a destructive element in the space, but recently they want to effectively compete with some of the capital-rich players in the space. I don’t think. As a Growth Equity Investor, keep in mind that, of course, there are some possibilities if you are considering early in your investment lifecycle.

What are the dynamics of a particular company, trend, or market that may not have received enough attention?

William Debrush Director, Inner Circle Sports

According to the Women’s Sports Growth Survey, the majority of general sports fans are self-aware that they are interested in women’s sports. This is supported by the number of viewers in recent women’s leagues and events.

Leagues like WNBA and NWSL have recorded record viewership, millions of dollars in sponsorship deals are becoming the norm across European football leagues, and new leagues like PHF are the first to broadcast Tier 1 I have a contract with a partner.

Alex Michael Co-Head, LionTree Growth

Youth sports industry. From both a growth and M & A perspective, youth sports are ripe for investment and integration. As parents want to keep investing in their children, the amount of money spent on youth sports facilities is enormous.

In addition, with the introduction of NIL, there is a great opportunity for athletes to monetize faster and faster. This will undoubtedly increase the amount of capital flowing into the cash-filled industry.

Looking at the size of the youth sports market, one of the main search results is an article in Time magazine in 2017. It’s just a space that, for some reason, is getting disproportionately less attention than an opportunity. It’s also very fragmented. There is plenty of room for growth and integration across all industries.

sign off

Special thanks to all the contributors who made this work possible and the happy holidays from all of us at the front office sports. We hope you enjoyed it as much as putting together the Sunday edition.

Well, come back in another Sunday edition a few weeks later, and no matter what happens in 2022, you can expect us to break it down in great detail for you. increase.

Editor’s Note: SC.Holdings is an investor in front office sports.

