



Some players in the first major Halo Infinite tournament in Raleigh, NC have been forced to play with the Xbox Series X Development Kit (via Kotaku), so Microsoft has others to procure an Xbox console. Seems to have as much trouble as. Game development kits consist of the hardware that developers use to create games and are not open to the public, let alone used in official game tournaments.

Lead an Open Bracket Player-You’ll be playing on the Series X Development Console this weekend. They are functionally identical and work in “retail” mode, so they have the exact same experience and a slightly different look.

Why? The shortage of global supply chains is a reality.

Tashi (@ Tashi343i) December 15, 2021

Tahir Hasandjekic, 343 Industries’ Halloe Sports and Viewer Leader, sent a tweet before the tournament began, warning some players that they should play with the Xbox Series X Development Kit instead of the real thing. He states that the development kits are functionally identical and work in retail mode. Players can get the exact same experience as any other player playing on a standard console, but the hardware is clearly significantly different. As for the reasons behind the use of development kits, Hasandjekic frankly explains that a global supply chain shortage is a reality.

The lack of chips makes it difficult to find everything from PC parts, game consoles, vehicles to even home appliances. In September, Xbox boss Phil Spencer said supply chain constraints could continue until next year. Not only is Microsoft struggling to get enough of its console, but even Eddy Cue, Apple’s senior vice president of services, doesn’t seem to be able to get a new Xbox. Queue relied on following @XboxStockAlerts, a Twitter account that posts about Xbox console replenishment. This proves that we cannot guarantee access to the console, even with the highest number of connections.

