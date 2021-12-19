Report: Leveraging an interactive marketing format





Coupled with the adoption of global digital commerce, the widespread demand of consumers for interactive entertainment and a more active and immersive brand experience puts them in the driver’s seat. Changes in the way consumers discover products and services, as well as connections with their favorite brands and retailers, have brought about a new wave of promotion and education revitalization. To maintain relevance and increase loyalty in an increasingly hybridized context, brands leverage the unique capabilities of new technologies to physically activate in the streamlined nature of virtual and digital experiences. Leverages next-generation marketing formats that obscure the most beloved aspects of.

Advanced visualization technologies such as augmented reality and virtual reality help brands generate excitement, and shoppable experiences and content allow customers to explore products and learn about their capabilities in a surreal way. I can do it. Connected packaging and mobile mini-games are expanding the way brands interact and communicate with their audiences tactilely. At the same time, a technology-driven interactive marketing format provides shoppers with a brand-discovery experience by linking physical products, related digital landscapes, and remote adventures through immersive products that leverage exciting locations. It gives a positive role.

Progressive brands are embracing a range of new channels and new technologies to connect and attract viewers. At the end, companies are experimenting with a fully owned physical experience to please shoppers with prizes and contests that bring their identities to life and act as a platform for selling both brands and products.

In this report, PSFK describes five trends that show how brands are attracting shoppers to the next-generation promotional experience and offering enhanced marketing campaigns that activate users. Each trend is supported by recent best-in-class examples of innovation from the market.

Featured Trend Consumer Revitalization OOO

Brands and retailers are using mobile-enabled activations to meet consumers across stores. By overlaying mobile-activated purchase moments on window displays, pop-up locations, and even murals, you can turn your on-the-go moments into shopping opportunities. In addition, mobile-driven brand activation is being rolled out to educate consumers about specific product use cases through hands-on experience-based display formats. These new ways of gaining attention and engagement by inviting consumers to the experience are changing the way shoppers interact with brands across different channels and devices during the shopping process.

Location-Triggered AR

The adoption of AR technology combined with advanced image recognition capabilities and the expansion of applications have added a layer of digital information and interactivity to the physical world. Marketers can leverage these immersive, location-specific extended experiences to create excitement for brands, enable customers to explore products and learn about their features and background in a hyperrealistic way, while at the same time branding. And offers retailers a new way to surprise and delight Core attract audiences and new shoppers.

Renewable package

Brands design interactive games and content that consumers can access through packages, from carefully selected playlists to AR experiences, as well as final products. These playable package designs add an additional layer to your purchase funnel experience and serve as an add value, providing a complementary connected social element to your product. Connected packages also open the door to brand new partnership opportunities that can leverage and leverage audience synergies to promote both products and experiences across different shopper channels, segments, and activation points.

