Oppo’s new foldable phone may have solved the crease problem

The town has a new foldable cell phone, The Oppo Find N. After teasing a new foldable cell phone last week, Chinese electronics makers launched the latest FindN foldable cell phone on the second day of Wednesday’s “Inno Day” event.

The new phone, which will only be available in China from December 23, is a bit smaller than rival foldable devices like Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold line. The Find N has a similar design to the Z Fold, but with a 5.49-inch external display and a 7.1-inch internal screen. In contrast, Samsung phones have a 6.2-inch screen on the front and a 7.6-inch display when opened.

Like traditional clamshell mobile phones, Find N has a wide aspect ratio of 18: 9, making it more natural to use as a regular mobile phone when closed. Samsung, on the other hand, has a narrower front display on the Z Fold line.

Like the Z Fold, Find N has five cameras. Both the inside and front screens have a 32-megapixel drilling camera for selfies and video chat, and three additional sensors on the back. 50 megapixel main camera, 16 megapixel ultra wide-angle lens and 13 megapixel telephoto lens.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor and 12GB of RAM power devices running Oppo’s ColorOS 12 based on Android 11. As you can imagine, Oppo’s high-speed wireless and wired charging is here, and FindN supports its 33 watts. SuperVOOC flash charging for wired charging and 15 watt AirVOOC (and regular Qi wireless charger) for wireless charging. There is also a 10 watt reverse wireless charge so you can charge other devices wirelessly.

According to the company, with SuperVOOC wired charging, the phone and its 4,500 mAh battery will be 55% in 30 minutes and 100% in 70 minutes.

Find N has not received an IP68 rating for waterproof and dustproof, but Oppo says, “Strict water resistance and durability to ensure that your device can easily handle sweat, moisture, light drizzle, etc.” I am undergoing sexual testing. It happens regularly in everyday use scenarios. “

Folding phone with minimal creases

Finding creases with FindN is difficult.

Oppo’s first foldable design isn’t as remarkable as its relatively upscale design. Find N’s hinges utilize what Oppo calls a “waterdrop” design, which allows the phone to fold and close more evenly. This means not only that there are no wrinkles or gaps when the screen is folded, but also that it is not noticeable or wrinkled when using the inner display.

Oppo quotes TestLab’s TUV as saying that Find N has “up to 80% less noticeable” creases than other foldable devices. I used FindN briefly, but this statement seems to apply. Compared to the Z Flip 3 and Z Fold 2, the Find N creases are not only hard to see at any angle, but also hard to distinguish by touch.

Drag your finger over the 7.1-inch display and it feels like a regular tablet. Like Samsung’s recent foldable display, the display incorporates a layer of ultra-thin glass for added durability.

However, Oppo’s ColorOS software means that the overall experience is far from perfect, at least outside of China.

Since this is a product only in China, FindN does not have Google services such as the Play Store. After some problems, I was finally able to install the Play Store APK. I was able to download some apps, but some had problems viewing or using Oppo extensions for multitasking properly. Some, like ESPN, won’t open in FindN’s split-screen mode.

In an interview with a journalist, Pete Lau, now the founder of OnePlus, Oppo’s chief product officer, said the lack of support for third-party apps for foldable devices, but Oppo is only in China for the release of this device. It states that it is part of the reason for the focus.

“If the apps that users use most often in their daily lives don’t fit well into folds, folds can’t provide their true value,” says Lau. In China, Oppo contacts individual developers to optimize their apps for new designs. “And it’s a really big and heavy workload.”

OnePlus and Oppo are two sub-brands (among others) owned by the Chinese conglomerate BBK Electronics.

Proper app support issues are not specific to Oppo or Find N. This is an issue that both Samsung and Google have been working on.

In particular, Google is working to further optimize Android for foldable devices, and the recently announced release plan for Android 12L is because this update is designed for foldable phones and tablets. Must include improvements to make it easier. Run multitasking and use the app on the big screen.

According to Lau, Oppo is in contact with Google on creating general guidelines on how Android works in “various aspect ratios,” but his company is working with search giants. We haven’t optimized Android specifically for FindN.

