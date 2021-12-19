Cornell Tech Celebrate 10th Anniversary of NYC Competition Winner





New York (December 19, 2021) Today, 10 years after the city of New York competes to build the Graduate School of Applied Sciences campus, Cornell University and Technion-Israel Institute of Technology have bid for the creation of Cornell Tech. Since its founding in 2011, Cornell Tech has helped New York City become a national hub for innovation and help diversify and strengthen the city’s economic base to remain competitive on the world stage. came.

Over the last decade, Cornell Tech has become a key model in how to bridge the gap between academia and industry, a highly sustainable and open campus, and a strong community partner on Roosevelt Island. Tech’s Dean Greg Morrisett said. The impact of Cornell Techs over the last decade has gone beyond its original mission, creating valuable start-ups and breakthrough research, and providing technical education to students ranging from PhDs and Masters to K-12. doing.

Cornell Tech is a campus specially built for the digital age, bringing together academia and industry to foster pioneering leaders and innovative new research, products, companies and social ventures. Has demonstrated the feasibility of. Since its inception, the institution has graduated from 1,200 highly skilled technicians, launched more than 80 startups, raised nearly $ 1 billion in funding, and in the process created the New York City startup ecosystem worldwide. It helps to make it the second most valuable. About 90% of start-ups remain in New York, continue to build and grow, employ nearly 400 people and raise more than $ 150 million for the company.

The reach of Cornell Techs goes far beyond the limits of a physical campus. The Break Through Tech initiative has helped City University of New York (CUNY) nearly double the number of women pursuing computer science and expanded to Chicago, Miami, and Washington, DC. Incorporate it into the school’s curriculum and deliver it to thousands of children in poorly serviced areas of the city.

Cornell Techs’ academic model is unique to both New York City and academia in that it addresses some of today’s most prevalent problems in both urban and technology areas. For example, the Jacobs Technion-Cornell Institute’s Runway Startup Postdoc program guides recent PhD graduates in the field of digital technology through a paradigm shift from academic thinking to an entrepreneurial perspective. At some business schools, some research institutes, and some startup incubators, the Jacobs Institute, postdocs are financially backed and guided by faculty, industry leaders, and entrepreneurs. Today, Cornell Tech has become one of the most active startup incubators in the world.

All of this groundbreaking work is taking place on Roosevelt Island’s 12-acre campus. The campus has recently completed the first phase of construction and features the world’s most environmentally friendly and energy efficient building. Cornell has formed a team of award-winning architects to design a sustainable and open campus that promotes interaction between academia and industry, which is at the heart of Cornell Techs’ mission. ..

The first phase is as follows:

Emma and George Nablemberg Center, First Academic Building Tata Innovation Center, House for a mixture of cutting-edge companies working with Cornell Tech researchers and entrepreneurs, homes for faculty, staff, students-and the world’s first Residential Passive House High-rise; Verizon Executive Education Center for holding academic meetings and industry conferences. The Graduate Hotel Roosevelt Island Hotel features a restaurant and a rooftop bar.

The Cornell Tech campus was officially opened to students in September 2017, and when fully completed, it will be home to more than 2,000 graduate students and hundreds of faculty members.

About Cornell Tech

Cornell Tech is Cornell University’s groundbreaking campus for technical research and education on Roosevelt Island, New York City. Our faculty, students and industry partners work together in a super-cooperative environment to further drive research and develop technologies that make sense for the digital world. Technion-Founded in partnership with the Technion-Israel Institute of Technology and New York City, Cornell Tech delivers global reach and local influence, extending Cornell’s long history of leading innovations in computer science and engineering.

