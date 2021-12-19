More exercise thanks to beeps and vibration signals





Count your steps, track your sleep, and measure your heart rate and heart rate. Nowadays, it’s almost normal for smartwatches to do all that. They can even detect heart arrhythmias.

According to Strategic Analysis figures, smartwatch sales in the second quarter of 2021 increased 47% compared to the second quarter of 2020. Such devices provide information about how much you have moved and whether you are living healthy. If you want to use this kind of technology to motivate people to do more exercise, what are their strengths and weaknesses?

Dam motion meter

Dennis Arts believes that it is really necessary to move people. He is a PhD student in “Design for an Active Lifestyle” at Eindhoven University of Technology (TU / e). He is also a Move to Be researcher at the Graduate School of Sport, Fontis University of Applied Sciences in the Netherlands. “Because we are all not moving around enough and sitting too much.” Only over half of the Dutch population meet the exercise guidelines “with all the negative consequences”.

Arts’ interest in wearable sensors first emerged in 2011. In his own words, he felt the motion trackers of the time were “as ridiculous as they were coming.” For example, they started beeping and vibrating to let you know that you need to stand up. Great, but sometimes when I was in the car. Variables such as context and emotion are not considered on the device. Arts has applied for a PhD grant from the Dutch Research Council (NWO) to conduct wearable research that can contribute to greater vitality. He was granted this in 2019.

Since then, the technology behind smartwatches has improved dramatically. Doctor: “In fact, nothing can be measured or calculated with such a device. Except for measuring glucose in the blood, maybe anything else is possible. Sleep, heart rate, oxygen intake, daily. Steps, stress level. You can calculate your energy consumption and your maximum oxygen intake. You can also calculate your heart rate variability, which allows you to flag stress and arrhythmia. “

Purpose

Objectively measuring the absence of physical activity is a great advantage for art. “People aren’t completely aware of how long they’re sitting in a day, or how much they’ve actually moved. Looking at it using a questionnaire, they’re only about half as good. It’s wrong. ”According to a survey by I & O Research, a quarter of respondents believe they are doing enough, but they aren’t.

In addition, many find it difficult to assess whether they are physically active at the right level of intensity. You can relax and take a walk here and there, is that enough? Or do you need to increase your heart rate? “

The guidelines state that you need to exercise moderately intensively for several days, at least 150 minutes a week. “But what is moderate intensity? What heart rate are you aiming for? It’s good if you can objectively measure it and give it back to the user in the form of feedback.”

Emotions

All of these sensors and chips measure valuable information, says Arts. “For example, you can share it with an expert who is instructing you to do more exercise.” This mainly involves self-monitoring and goal setting. “That’s a good thing, but if the person is keen to move more,” he adds.

That’s why it’s primarily focused on results, says Arts. As an instructor in the Faculty of Sports, he challenges fourth graders to think about how technical applications can be adapted to other behavioral change technologies. “Other than monitoring, goal setting, and feedback. For example, a technique that focuses on the user’s identity and emotions.” Recently, Daphne Menheere has been working on TU / e with innovations that connect sports and exercise with subsequent moods. I got a PhD. “That way, you’ll always feel better and you won’t regret coming back.”

Coaxial

More movements do not necessarily mean more sports. Within the Workplace Vitality Hub on Eindhoven’s High Tech Campus, businesses are testing innovations to encourage people to do more exercise in the workplace. Workwalks by Ida Damen, where employees can take advantage of so-called hubs with multiple screens to hold meetings on foot, take notes and download presentations. This month, Damen, who is working as part of Move to Be lectorate, received his PhD in TU / e from Workwalks.

According to Arts, it’s not just when you put the sensor on your desk that you lift your desk after sitting for 50 minutes. “People don’t know why these things happen without adjusting the office environment. I experienced the introduction of such a desk in the sports department. Then a colleague across the street suddenly stood up, but I’m free. I was still sitting in. Then I would be looking straight into his crotch. It’s very annoying. More exercise is a complicated problem. You look at it from several perspectives and the solution Must be found, not only from a technology perspective, but also with behavioral scientists, athletic scientists, designers and end users. “

Priority list

“The pedometer works,” said Sander Hermsen, lead behavioral scientist at the One Planet Research Center, a collaborative research institute between Nijmegen University and Wageningen University and imec University. “But these watches tend to be especially suitable for those who are already motivated to exercise. In addition, someone has the ability, skill, peace of mind and a lot of stress to change their behavior. Must not be exposed. “

According to Helmsen, that is the biggest hurdle. “This applies to almost any digital intervention aimed at doing more exercise. They mainly help people who don’t really need it. For them, it’s already at a high level. It’s a kind of technical peg that can be motivated. After that, the data acts as an incentive for them to take it one step further. “

You can’t reach out to people who need more exercise because of their lifestyle this way. A recent study by Max Western et al. Shows that a person’s socio-economic position, such as education or work, plays a role in the use of technical applications. Helmsen: “Everyone knows that exercising more is healthier, but for many, other issues are at the top of the priority list.”

Like Arts, Helmsen favors an integrated approach. “You have to help people understand how they can adapt more exercise to their daily lives. They deserve to start more exercise. Can you find the moment? What are the obstacles? What practical and social support does someone need? “

Eat fast

Apart from that, Hermsen also mentions the timing of feedback, for example, as one drawback of pedometers. The feedback is retroactive. “It’s too late if you find that you still have to take 2000 steps from 10am to midnight. It’s much better to get feedback while exercising.

As an example, Hermsen worked on a study that used a fork as a tool to help people eat faster. “Eating too early has proven to be one of the causes of obesity and is especially associated with diabetes. Eating slowly is not as easy as it sounds. I know from experience. , I also have a very fast meal. “The fork of the French company SlowControl begins to vibrate when someone bites a second time within 10 seconds. “This caused people to eat slowly and lose weight. Even after a few months, they were still eating slowly and those kilos were still off. They were actually engaged in that action. I got feedback (vibration) the moment I was there. That is the most effective. “

All apps, smartwatches and smartscales provide useful information. However, users need to know what to do with that information. “For example, it’s nice to know your cholesterol levels, but you can’t do anything else yourself.”

Privacy by design

This information is not just of interest to you. Others can take advantage of it. In theory, sleeping pill manufacturers can, in part, have access to information about sleep deprivation. Its use is controversial, as both Arts and Elmsen say. Hermsen also emphasizes this. “Manufacturers of digital products consider little security of personal data sharing, privacy by design when developing their products. For example, they store data locally only on smartphones or wearables and servers. You can do this by not passing it to. “

“Companies are now able to collect all kinds of data for their use. There is growing awareness of this, but consumers are becoming more aware of this aspect as well. Ultimately, privacy-by-design can be a reason for consumers to choose a product so that data doesn’t spread elsewhere. “

According to Hermsen, technology isn’t the solution, but “you need to use it wisely.” He compares it to an orchestra. “For some music, all you need is a violin. For others, the whole symphony orchestra has to stand up. For some problems, minor technical interventions are the solution and others. The issue needs to be considered much more broadly. “

