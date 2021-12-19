No. 19 LSU erased a 13-point deficit and defeated Louisiana Tech 66-57





Tari Eason scored 21 points, Darius Days added 13 with his career’s best 18 rebounds, and 19th-placed LSU recovered from a 13-point deficit, beating Louisiana Tech 66-57 on Saturday night. rice field.

The team exchanged leads five times in seven ties in the second half. After Tech drew 57, Easton’s three pointers led Tigers forever, leaving 2:28. His dunk shot with 33 seconds left extended the lead to 7.

“Obviously, it’s a really great game,” said LSU coach Will Wade. “I thought Louisiana Tech played a lot.”

Click here for more sports coverage on FOXNEWS.COM

LSU forward Tari Eason (13) was fouled by Louisiana Tech forward Kenneth Lofton Jr. (2) in the second half of the NCAA College Basketball match on Saturday, December 18, 2021 in Boger City, Louisiana. rice field. (AP Photo / Matthew Hinton)

Eason scored 14 points in the second half, helping the Tigers (11-0) remain one of the seven undefeated teams in the country. The 6’8 sophomore scored 10 straight points on the stretch. This was the 9th double-digit output in 11 games.

“I’ve always said that big time players step up in big time games at the moment of big 0 time,” Eason said. “It’s all about raising the level. Your next play is your best play.”

Days, ages 6-7, have exceeded 1,000 points in their LSU career.

Louisiana Tech (8-3) has reached double digits with three players. Kenneth Lofton Jr. and Amorie Archbold each lead the bulldog with 13 points, while Exavian Criston scored 11 points.

The Tigers dragged 13 early in the first half and 35-27 half-time. Days and Brandon Murray’s three consecutive pointers cut the bulldog’s lead to 38-37 with 16:56 remaining. LSU took the first lead in the game with two free throws by Eason’s at the 16:10 mark in the second half.

“(Louisiana Tech) did a really great job of shrinking the floor in the first half,” Wade said. “They made our driving angle very tough, which made things difficult.”

Big picture

LSU: The Tigers have been playing four games in northwestern Louisiana since 2000, three of which are at Brookshire’s Grossary Arena in Boger City. LSU is 3-1 in these four games.

“It’s a great atmosphere,” Wade said. “(Tech) is a great ball club. I think the fans seemed to be fairly evenly divided. It might have been a little more, but it was a great atmosphere and a lot of fun.

“I thought it was good for state basketball when we came here and 7,000 people came to see two state teams playing on the neutral court. I thought it was a great basketball afternoon. rice field. .”

LA Tech: LSU lost to the Bulldog’s Top 25 team for the second time this season. They lost to 14th place in Alabama 93-64 in the opening round.

next

LSU: Face Lip Scones at Baton Rouge on Wednesday.

LA Tech: Head to Crowleys Ridge College in Ruston on Wednesday.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.foxnews.com/sports/lsu-erases-13-point-deficit-beats-louisiana-tech The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos