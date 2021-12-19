Netflix Challenges Big Tech Company Broadband Pricing





Sunday, December 19, 2021 1:22 pm

Netflix has criticized plans to allow broadband giants to charge tech companies for network access, saying the move will have a negative impact on industry investment and innovation.

According to The Telegraph, in response to Ofcom’s talks on net neutrality, the giant called on regulators to pay close attention and pay close attention to risk.

This is because broadband companies have expressed concern about the burden on their networks from streaming services such as Netflix and Disney.

Net neutrality, or open Internet, is the principle that allows Internet users to control what they see and do online, rather than the Internet Service Provider (ISP) that connects to the Internet.

As a result of Brexit, broadband companies (ISPs) such as BT have sought to break away from the European Union’s strict net neutrality, which requires broadband providers to make indistinguishable based on different types of traffic. The logic is that it leaves the household to subsidize a small number of high bandwidth internet users.

By moving away from this regime, networks will be able to charge streaming giants for special treatment, such as faster speeds and data cap exclusions. The network can also prioritize services such as work video calls and emergency services.

Netflix wrote in a statement: Britain’s internet development, content and digital economy are clearly success stories. With all these steps, the success of the UK shows that the current framework is not only fit for purpose, but is working well. Strong net neutrality rules allow end users to choose the services they want to use online, without being constrained by the gatekeeper restrictions in between. “

Netflix emphasized that changes do not bring meaningful changes, but provide rent to ISPs. In fact, he said it would discourage investment.

Overhaul by regulatory agency Ofcom requires a revision of the law.

Ofcom is reviewing its current structure, especially with a shift to telecommuting, and is scheduled to be updated in the spring.

A potential problem with billing online service providers is that many companies, such as Amazon Prime and Disney +, are likely to pass that fee on to their customers.

This creates technical disparities and can prevent parts of the country from accessing critical online services. For example, data from the British Innovation Foundation, Nesta, already suggest that one million adults in Wales and Scotland are struggling to spare. Sufficient access to the internet.

The BBC has also expressed concern about the change and may affect the value of license payers, requiring the proceeds of license fees to be diverted from UK content investments to ISPs to access viewers. It states that there may be.

