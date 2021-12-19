Are you having trouble connecting your Pixel 6? Google is investigating the problem





If Google Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro has been struggling to establish a stable network connection these days, you’re not alone. The problem seems to be fairly widespread as far as we know. Currently, Google is confirming that it is “actively investigating.” problem.

That update from Google comes via 9to5Google, and Google emphasized that the December software patch wasn’t the root cause of the problem, as some speculated (as the timing matched). I saw).

Currently Google doesn’t have an answer about what’s happening, but at least now I know engineers are investigating it. For the time being, it does not indicate when everything could return to normal for the affected user.

call me Maybe

You don’t have to go far to find reports of users struggling to connect to a cellular network with a Pixel 6 or Pixel Pro phone. These reports appear on Reddit, the official Google Support Forums, and Google’s issue tracking system. It will be executed.

“I was already wondering if there was something wrong with the provider, with no or minimal signals,” wrote one user experiencing the problem. According to another report, the signal strength of the cell has been “significantly reduced” recently.

This issue seems to be concentrated in European countries such as Germany, France, Belgium and Spain, suggesting that it is a region-specific issue. Rebooting the phone may resolve the issue, but it is temporary.

Analysis: Customer service issues

Google Pixel 6 Pro. (Image credit: Future)

Google is proud that the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro have been available since their launch in October 2021. These are excellent designs, powerful and provide the photographic quality we expect. From the Pixel series.

However, if Google is serious about adopting something like Apple or Samsung at the top of the smartphone tree, you need to make sure that every aspect of your business is well covered. This includes fast and reliable customer support.

This is what Apple is doing really well. When a problem occurs, it identifies the problem and provides users with different ways to repair the iPhone. For example, send your device directly to Apple through the Apple Store or instead.

It’s up to Google to show that you can respond quickly to handset problems and deploy fixes quickly. It’s amazing how users trust Google’s devices, both now and in the future (for mobile phones like the Google Pixel 6a).

