Traveltech Giant Saver becomes new president »Dallas innovates





Kurt Ekart will join Saber in January 2022. [Courtesy photo]

Southlake-based Saber is rocking its leadership team. Companies that provide software and technology to the travel industry have separated the roles of president and chief executive officer as of January 3 for the future.

Kurt Ekart, who recently served as President and Chief Executive Officer of Carlson Worldwide Travel for five years, has been appointed president. He will continue to report to CEO Sean Menke.

Ekert oversees all aspects of business and technology operations, including the company’s digital transformation. He is also responsible for travel and hospitality solutions, technology engineering, and SabreLabs. In addition to Carlson Worldwide Travel, Ekert has played a leading role in Travelport Worldwide, Gulliver’s Travel Associates, Orbitz Worldwide and more.

Menke will continue to focus on accelerating the execution of Sabre’s strategic plans to achieve its vision and provide stakeholder long-term value.

“We are excited to join Saber as President at this crucial stage of our transformational journey. He brings extensive global operational leadership and a deep understanding of the travel technology ecosystem.” Menke said in a statement. “Kurt’s disciplined and accountable approach, coupled with an understanding of what customers need in an evolving market, makes him an ideal individual to step into this leadership role. “

Menke has been conducting Saber since December 2016. Previously, he was Vice President of Travel Major and President of Saber Travel Network Business. Menke succeeded Tom Klein, who has been CEO since 2013.

