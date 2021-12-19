Cornell Tech celebrates the 10th anniversary of profitable NYC-level competition





New York (December 19, 2021) New York City has recently given 10 to Cornell University and the Technion-Israel Institute of Know-how to bid to create Cornell Tech, given the competitiveness of building a graduate campus in second-hand science. It will be a year. Since its founding in 2011, Cornell Tech has served the purpose of transforming New York Town into a national hub for innovation, diversifying and strengthening the city’s financial base and encouraging active commitment to the environmental phase. did.

Over the last decade, Cornell Tech has become a key design on how to close the gap between academia and industry, a highly sustainable and open campus, and a strong local community partner on Roosevelt Island, said Cornell Tech. Dean Greg Morrisett said. The impression of Cornell Techs over the last decade goes beyond our preliminary mission, creating informative start-ups and groundbreaking quests for a large number of college students from PhDs and Masters to K-12. We offer complex instruction.

Cornell Tech is a campus specially created for the electronic era, with a vision of founding by bringing together academia and business to foster innovative leaders and transformative new research, items, companies and social ventures. We have demonstrated feasibility. Since its inception, the agency has graduated from 1,200 highly qualified technical alumni, introduced more than 80 startups, and raised virtually $ 1 billion in funding. This procedure has made New York City’s startup ecosystem the second most important in the environment. Approximately 90 start-ups remain in New York, using the services of approximately 400 staff to enable, build and improve businesses well in excess of $ 150 million.

Cornell Techs goes far beyond physical campus limits. Its Break By by Tech initiative has expanded to Chicago, Miami, and Washington, DC, providing City University of New York (CUNY) with nearly twice the amount of women pursuing computer systems science. The K-12 program teaches technology and incorporates it into the school’s curriculum to attract countless young people from poorly serviced areas throughout the city.

