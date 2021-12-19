14 features available on mobile only if you purchased Google Pixel





These are the 14 features that differentiate Google Pixel from its most direct competitors.

It’s not the design or hardware that attracted many Android smartphone users that Google Pixel has, but the software, including the series, that delivers high-quality photographic results with far more subdued sensors than competing models. It has unique features not found on other devices.

In this sense, after revealing seven exclusive and lesser-known features of Google smartphones, we bring you thanks to a video published by YouTuber Facundo Holzmeister on the HowToMen channel. It’s Google Pixel.

In the video mentioned above, which remains below these lines, the famous youtuber analyzes all the exclusive features of Google Pixel. This is explained in detail below.

These are exclusive features of Google Pixel rules. This is a feature that allows you to automate a series of tasks, such as silently or vibrating your phone when you connect to a Wi-Fi network at work or when you arrive. Office without the need to install third party applications. Smart storage with files: This is a feature in Google Pixel’s default file manager that automatically deletes all photos and videos that are backed up to Google Photos and stored on the following devices: .. 60 days or more. To enable this feature, go to the config file and[スマートストレージ]The option must be enabled. Adaptive Sound: This feature improves the sound quality of Pixel speakers, which evaluates the sound with a microphone and adjusts the sound equalizer settings according to the conditions of your environment. Adaptive Connection: This feature automatically manages mobile network connections by switching from 5G to 4G and vice versa, extending battery life and improving device performance. Sound Amplifier: This feature allows you to hear better in noisy environments. This is to emphasize the weaker sound, that is, the person’s voice, without making the loudest, ambient noise, or loud noise. Astrophotography Mode: The Google Pixel camera has a mode called astrophotography that allows you to record a time lapse or acceleration sequence of star movements in the night sky. Underwater Photography: Another feature of the Google Pixel camera is that you can take all kinds of photos underwater as long as you carry your device in a water-protective cover. Speech-to-text transcription using Google Recorder: This feature allows you to record audio and pass it to text, but it is currently only available in English. Secure Folders: This is one of the latest features of Google Photos that allows you to create password protected encrypted folders, which can also be accessed using your fingerprint, including the most private photos and You can save the video. It should be noted that these are not shared or backed up to Google Photos and will be removed when you uninstall the Google Photos app from your terminal. Road Accident Detector: This is definitely a feature that can save our lives. This is because when Google Pixel detects a car accident, it just calls the ambulance crew and provides it. Your location so they can give you the help you need. Double-tap the back of your mobile. With this feature, you can simply double-tap the back of your Google Pixel to take screenshots, access the Google Assistant, view recent applications, view notifications, or open specific apps. can. Multitasking with additional features: One of Google Pixel’s most productive features is to extract images and text from open applications, share links, and take screenshots without leaving your recent app view. It’s a new multitasking that you can do. Filtering Spam Calls Using the Google Assistant: This is a very useful feature and, as I mentioned recently, you can forward and answer commercial calls to the Google Assistant. Auto-identify playing songs: Google Pixel’s last dedicated feature is called “ringing tones,” and as the name implies, it identifies songs playing in the style of the classic Shazam app. All songs identified by Pixel are stored in your history, and you can create shortcuts on your smartphone desktop for reference at any time.

