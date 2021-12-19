How Halifax became Canada’s technology hub





Halifax-In early 2021, Simon Kusak sold his house west and moved to the East Coast with his wife, son, and one of Canada’s most promising tech startups.

The co-founder of Rafflebox, an online raffle and fundraiser, has come in search of the ocean, a better work-life balance, and a booming technology community in Halifax.

Having quit his job at Dell Technologies early in the pandemic and devoted himself to Rafflebox full-time as Chief Operations Officer, Cusack was very attracted to the startup scene here. Startup support is great. The door started to open as soon as we arrived.

Formerly known for its traditional resource industry, Nova Scotia is experiencing a changing population and westward migration of workers.

Today, the state has hundreds of start-ups and businesses with emerging technologies, ambitious training plans, and population growth.

According to experts, Halifax’s growing technology ecosystem is at the epicenter of the digital shift, transforming the state into one of Canada’s hottest technology hubs.

They say that the expansion of startups, mentorship organizations, venture capital, training programs and government-sponsored networks is driving digital innovation, creating jobs and boosting the economy.

Ellen Farrell, a professor of business at St Mary’s University’s Sobay Business School in Halifax, says a strong support network is the key to innovation. Isolation is a real problem for startups.

It didn’t happen overnight.

According to global securities firm CBRE, Halifax’s technical workforce has steadily increased by 24% over the last five years.

Immediately after Albany, NY, and ahead of Providence, Rhode Island, the city was ranked 7th on the list of 25 emerging technology markets in Canada and the United States, according to a report by CBRE 2021 Scoring Tech Talent.

According to industry group Digital Nova Scotia, more than 26,000 people work in Nova Scotia in the $ 2.5 billion technology sector across the state.

The fast-growing technology community is helping to attract large companies.

Wattpad, a Toronto-based digital entertainment company, announced plans to open a second headquarters in Halifax in late 2019.

The company, which will receive salary refunds from the state, currently has 30 employees in the Halifax region and plans to increase it to 100 within five years.

Allen Lau, co-founder and CEO of Wattpad, states that Halifax’s talent is great across multiple disciplines. The talent pool is also very deep, not just for recent graduates.

But the problem is getting enough workers to meet future demands.

Take advantage of the Halifax-based Redspace. A software company, a full-service digital studio specializing in video solutions, saw a surge in demand during the pandemic.

Mike Johnston, President and CEO of Red Space, said that for two years worldwide, glance video has accelerated the transformation of the industry in which it has served.

Demand is stronger than ever … he said. We are growing and hiring at a crazy pace.

The company has employed 105 people so far this year, bringing the total workforce to about 300. However, there is still a shortage of 30 to 50 people.

According to Johnston, we are always understaffed. Salaries have risen quite dramatically … everything is fast forwarding.

Wayne Sumarah, CEO of Digital Nova Scotia, said the pace of growth is expected to continue to rise.

We haven’t seen it slow, he said. The biggest challenge in our industry is now labor.

There seem to be two solutions. It is to expand both the entire population and especially the technical workforce.

The first one is going well. The state announced last week that Nova Scotia’s population has reached a milestone of 1 million, following a record increase during a pandemic.

Most of the growth was due to interstate migration, with many new residents from Ontario and Alberta reversing decades of people’s tendency to move to work.

After years of population decline, the world is learning how special Nova Scotia is, Prime Minister Tim Houston said in a statement. We have momentum and are growing.

To strengthen the state’s technical workforce, the Nova Scotia government strengthened its solution last spring. Four universities in Nova Scotia have announced $ 16.8 million in funding to enhance their computer science programs.

Dalhousie University, which received $ 13.3 million, launched a campaign called HereWeCode last month.

As part of its campaign, Halifax has announced that it will double its computer science faculty and researchers and expand its computer science enrollment to more than 2,500 students.

Nova Scotia’s technology community has grown over the years, but COVID was like stepping into an accelerator, said Andrew Rau-Chaplin, Dean of the School of Computer Science at Dalhousie University.

He said it wouldn’t stop. People are dazzled by the opportunity.

The challenge is to meet the growing demand for talent to enable the technology sector to continue to grow here.

According to Lauchaplin, all undergraduate co-operative students and 100% of graduate students doing internships as part of the program are assigned.

In my sense, if there are twice as many students, they will all be placed in the same way.

Cusack, co-founder of Rafflebox, said skilled workers from Dalhousie and other higher education institutions in Nova Scotia were one of the driving forces behind the transfer of business to Halifax.

Cusack said we really wanted to open an office here and that 13 of the startups have 20 employees based in Nova Scotia. I was hiring another 6 people here in January.

This report by Canadian Press was first published on December 19, 2021.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thestar.com/business/2021/12/19/everything-is-just-on-fast-forward-how-halifax-became-a-canadian-tech-hub.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos