Google Maps may soon allow users to dock their location





Google is reportedly working on a new feature in Google Maps that allows users to dock a location at the bottom of a map page. This feature is sometimes referred to as the “dock bottom”. According to a search engine roundtable report, users will see a “Dock Down” button in the Google Maps app to quickly find where they are stored or docked on the map. This feature may help users find the exact location on Google Maps.Read also-How to set the speed limit in Google Maps

Currently, the Google Maps app and desktop sites only display one information panel on the left. The report also reveals that the docking feature also comes with a close option.[閉じる]Click the option to hide the dock from the Google Maps page. This feature can also help users plan their trips and dock specific local businesses that they want to visit without hassle. However, it has not yet been confirmed if and when this feature will be available to users.Read Also-How to Share Your Real-Time Location with Your Family Using Google Maps

A “dock to bottom” functional test was recently reported on Twitter.Also read-Google Maps for iOS gets this long-awaited feature, here’s how to use it

I’m not sure if I’m the only one or someone else showing this “Docking Below” option on the Google Search / Maps results page. @synup #SEO pic.twitter.com/GxVo7mvJdn

Ashwin Ramesh (@ashwin_ramesh) December 9, 2021

Last month, Google Maps added a new feature that allows users to be informed about the trend of live busyness in a particular location. The area busyness feature is designed to help users plan their trips according to the congestion of the place, given that we are still in the middle of a pandemic.Of the newly introduced Google Maps[ディレクトリ]Tabs allow users to navigate to famous public places such as airports, malls, and train stations.

In addition, Google Maps for iOS has received the long-awaited dark mode. While Google added a grayscale interface to the platform in August, some outlets like Zavage say they have witnessed floaters on the map since September. At that time, the general public did not have access to this feature.

