Do you want to dump digital diamonds? -Moneyweb





Every time a plane crossed over the village of Kgomotso Phatsima in the countryside of Botswana, she stopped, looked up and vowed that she would fly high someday.

Fatima did more than just keep his promise.

Not only did she become one of the first female military pilots in the country, she also built an organization to train thousands of young girls in robotics, coding and entrepreneurship programs.

Her graduate can celebrate digital achievements with a real vehicle piloted by Captain Phatsima.

“We can use the power of flight to ignite new passions and see things changing … Technology takes our country to the next level,” Fatima said. rice field.

Phatsima is only part of a national push to diversify the economy of Botswana, investing in science, technology and entrepreneurship to reduce its reliance on diamond mining.

Her main focus is on young women. Other entrepreneurs have chosen to support a variety of skills and sectors. Everyone was enthusiastic about reforming Botswana’s economic model, and their motivation was only deepened by the pandemic.

“Covid was a wake-up call for Botswana that tomorrow’s career lies in programming, innovation and technology,” Fasshima told the Thomson Reuters Foundation from a national innovation hub in the capital, Gaborone.

“As life went online, we found that robotics and coding were good for future kids,” said Fasshima, who also worked as a teacher and had a career as an aviation safety specialist. rice field.

Diamonds are not forever

According to the World Bank, Botswana’s post-independence economy has grown exponentially with the discovery of diamonds under the surface, a resource that has drawn one of the world’s poorest countries into the middle-income group.

Mining is the largest source of income for this sparsely populated southern African country, accounting for less than 20% of GDP.

But in recent years, the government has begun investing in a “knowledge-based economy.” It does not depend on finite resources or can easily be swayed by a pandemic.

Instead, it relies on the hearts of citizens who have benefited from free education, government officials say.

“We need to diversify our economies … The Fourth Industrial Revolution needs people in the digital world and our natural resources are finite,” said Douglas, Minister of Higher Education, Research and Science and Technology. Letshoratebe said.

With a high level of inequality, an unemployment rate of 24.5% and a population of just over 2 million, the Tswana are enthusiastic about e-learning to the online market while tackling the funding challenges of the Covid-19 era. It has started.

Afroca’s Silicon Valley?

Operated by Botswana’s Digital and Innovation Hub, launched in 2014, Phatsima brings together all kinds of tech entrepreneurs into one industrial complex to create a generation of startups.

Online images boast sophisticated architecture, hovering drones, modern shuttles, bike and hoverboard commuters.

A brave new world that is not so. Construction has been suspended due to a pandemic, and some offices are now starting to fill up, while others are empty in the rubble of builders.

“A lot of things are going to happen here. If you want to be seen as Africa’s Silicon Valley, young people need to cross all sorts of things from room to room,” Fatima said. ..

But young inventors say finding money is the main hurdle.

Ked-Liphi-a local startup that invents simple, everyday objects with social justice in mind-states that it had to fund its products at every stage.

Their inventory is wide and practical.

When a pandemic occurred, a temperature check machine was created with built-in facial recognition, disinfectant dispenser, and ID card scanner. All of these are intended to slow down the transmission speed.

Recently, we have created backpacks with built-in solar panels that charge students when they go to school, allowing them to connect devices and light sources at home.

According to the founders of Ked-Liphi, it also includes a tracker to find children in countries with high abduction rates.

“Access to funding was a challenge,” said Kedumetse Liphi, founder of Ked-Liphi.

“It took a few months to get a meeting with a government agency, after which we were rejected. They said they needed a letter of intent from a company interested in working with us, but we Has only prototypes. First, we need the money to commercialize it, “he said. ..

Tightrope walking

Minister Letsholathebe said distributing money to entrepreneurs in countries lacking universal electricity and adequate roads is a great and balanced act.

“If you’re stuck and you don’t have petrol and you see someone hungry, who do you start with? Naturally, I start feeding someone to survive and then say it’s okay to come back to you Now I can help you too, “said Let Cholasbu.

With automation, innovation, and the Fourth Industrial Revolution being talked about, miners are afraid they will be left behind as the economy changes.

Kitso Phiri, Secretary-General of the Botswana Mining Trade Union, said:

“We want the government to promise to remodel and re-skill miners … and ensure that the Fourth Industrial Revolution does not adversely affect employment security,” Phili said.

Phatsima agrees that while technology is important, it is only “enablers” that rely on strong policies and processes to work.

“No one is left behind,” Letsholathebe said, and the government is funding new classroom thinking and digital training to drive a “change in thinking that technology is for everyone.” It offers.

13-year-old Katlo Ntwaetsile began studying robotics at school and attended a Phatsima workshop at the hub.

“I learned to code and build robots and use software to move them, which changed my way of thinking about the future,” says Ntwaetsile.

“I realized that I could be an engineer, pilot, or businesswoman who manages my life, makes my money, and creates jobs. If I use technology the right way, I’ll be a more equal country. I think it will be. ”

