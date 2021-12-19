Google Drive blocks files that violate service rules





Google has announced a new policy on Google Drive Storage Services that can also block sharing and public access to files stored on the platform.

Penalties apply if the file in question is configured to be harmful or if it violates company rules such as terms of use or program policies.

Restrictions include placing a “flag” -shaped icon next to the file and allowing the person responsible for storage to receive a warning email. If you disagree with the company’s decision, you can request a detailed analysis of the violation in the file settings.

Examples of locked files Source: Google Workspace Updates

So far, the company hasn’t identified the main reasons for the restrictions, but spam and malware appear to be major targets for this operation.

What Google says

According to the TechRadar website, the penalties can be more serious than not only restricting access to the document, but also restricting the account and potentially deleting the file so that the owner cannot download it. ..

“Google Drive is always committed to protecting the security and protection of users and society, always respecting privacy. Just as Gmail protects users from phishing and malware attacks, Google Drive has the same protection. It’s important to provide that drive, which remains as secure as possible for all users. “

