Disney signs a new contract on Google’s YouTube TV – deadline





YouTube TV and Disney have signed a new deal to regain access to networks of entertainment giants such as ESPN, ABC and FX. The news of the renewed contract of carriage came on Sunday afternoon, just a few days after the negotiations between Disney and Google failed to bear fruit, leading the Disney network to darken on YouTube TV.

Disney said in a statement: “We are pleased to announce that we have signed a new distribution agreement with Google’s YouTube TV to continue to serve our network portfolio after a temporary turmoil. Google’s to reach fair terms that are consistent with the market. Thanks for the collaboration, and we’re excited to see a strong portfolio of kids, families and general entertainment programming in the process of being restored to YouTube TV subscribers around the world, in addition to live sports and news. .Country.”

Earlier this week, Disney had previously stated that it was “optimistic” about the prospects for resolving the carriage dispute. However, the parties said the talks did not reach an agreement and the network disappeared from the Internet distribution bundle at midnight Eastern Standard Time.

According to Google’s parent Alphabet, YouTube TV had more than 3 million subscribers as of fall 2020. Some Wall Street analysts now believe that it is over 4 million and is the largest Internet TV bundle. It ranks in the top 10 pay-TV distributors of all kinds.

Prior to the New Deal, networks such as ESPN, FX, Freeform, and National Geographic were balanced with several large broadcasters owned by ABC. If the deadlock is protracted, one pressure point from the end of programming is ESPN’s New Year’s Eve broadcast of the College Football Playoff semi-final game. A year ago, ESPN’s third-largest viewing day, each attracted more than 19 million viewers.

“I know how frustrating it is to lose a channel like ESPN or a local ABC station, and I’ll continue talking to Disney in the hope of restoring content,” YouTube TV said on Twitter on Sunday. I shared it.

YouTube TV has also reduced its monthly fee to $ 64.99 and confirmed that affected members will receive a one-time $ 15 discount.

We know how frustrating it is to lose channels such as ESPN and local ABC stations, and we continue to talk to Disney in the hope of restoring content. Check out https://t.co/R7MzaOMBNF for a complete list of removed Disney-owned channels and live updates.

— YouTube TV (@YouTubeTV) December 18, 2021

