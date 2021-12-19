YouTube TV ESPN power outage, ABC ends with contract





ESPN, ABC and other Walt Disney Co. The power outage on YouTube TV, a channel owned by the company, ended on Sunday when two media giants reached an agreement on a new distribution agreement.

Nearly 4 million YouTube TV subscribers nationwide have been affected.

Sports fans who subscribed to the service, owned by search giant Google, were keen on the outage that began on Friday night in the midst of ESPN’s broadcast of the Los Angeles Lakers-Minnesota Timberwolves basketball game.

Hundreds of subscribers used Twitter to blame the turmoil and the corporate controversy behind it.

Worst timing ever! We did this in the Bowl Season, NBA Christmas Games, and NFL Playoff Races! ?? Unfortunately, one YouTube TV subscriber wrote in a Twitter message on Saturday. Another subscriber added: You may now be completely back on the cable.

The power outage lasted only 39 hours.

Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution announces in a statement Sunday afternoon that after a temporary turmoil, it has signed a new distribution agreement with Google YouTube TV for continued management of its network portfolio. ..

Thanks to Google for helping us reach fair terms that are consistent with the market. We’re also excited to see a strong lineup of kids, families and general entertainment programming in the process of being restored to YouTube TV subscribers across the country, in addition to live sports and news. Burbank’s entertainment giant division said.

Neither Disney nor Google’s YouTube disclosed the terms of the deal and did not identify the issues that upset Friday’s deal negotiations.

The previous distribution contract ended at 8:59 pm PST on Friday, and YouTube would not have the authority to continue to operate Disney-owned channels without a new contract.

We are pleased to announce that we have reached an agreement with Disney by returning the content to YouTube TV, while maintaining a monthly fee of $ 64.99. YouTube mentions member prices in a statement. We look forward to hearing from all the members who have been affected and started the cancellation process.

Earlier last week, both sides telegraphed that they were struggling to sign new distribution contracts for 18 Disney-owned channels, including FX, Disney Jr., and the National Geographic Channel. Disney’s lineup accounts for about one-fifth of YouTube TV’s more than 85 channels offered to its customers.

YouTube TV is one of the most successful digital providers of pay TV channels. It also directly competes with Disney-owned Hulu live TV services.

In October, Google and NBCUniversal announced MSNBC, Bravo, E! Signed a contract to maintain NBC’s channel portfolio on YouTube TV. These negotiations did not lead to a power outage.

Historically, Disney has avoided power outages because pay-TV providers didn’t want to endanger the wrath of angry sports fans. The power of Disney’s network gives enough power to seek higher shipping costs in negotiations.

YouTube hopes to limit the impact of the ABC and ESPN power outages and said it will respect the $ 15 discount offered to YouTube TV subscribers, even if the outage is less than two days.

According to YouTube, we apologize for the inconvenience and are continuing negotiations on behalf of our customers, so please wait for a while. We also value the willingness to work towards Disney’s partnerships and agreements.

