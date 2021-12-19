Darts star Fallon Sherlock asked Google for bar staff after forgetting his ID





Darts star Fallon Sherlock had to ask the bar staff to Google when he forgot his ID.

The 27-year-old will face Steve Beaton in the first round of the 2022 PDC World Darts Championship tonight.

On her way to the final 32, she made history at the 2020 event, where she became the first woman to win a match in a darts premier tournament.

Shellock failed to qualify for the world last year, but will launch this year’s campaign at Alexandra Palace after the impressive 2021.

She reached the finals of the Nordic Masters, lost to Michael van Gerwen, and then played in a tight quarter-final with Peter Wright in the Grand Slam of darts.

Darts champion Fallon Sherlock recalled when he asked the bar staff to search for his ID on Google (Image: PA).

How far will Shellock go in the World Darts Championship? Please let us know in the comments.

Buckinghamshire’s thrower is one of the most popular names on the PDC circuit, but some aren’t completely familiar with Cherock and her Auch exploits.

I and my friends were out and I said, “I’m not very good, and then fooled them and their faces!” She remembered.

So I say, google me. I forgot my ID once and said, “Then, can you google me?” And they gave me a drink.

Since the World Championships, everyone knows who I am, and now the problem is everyone throwing their A game at me.

If Shelock reaches the next round of the ongoing World Championships, she will enjoy the chance to face world number one defending champion Garwin Price in a potential third round encounter.

She states: “I think’Garwin is in the draw’this year. I was able to play the BDO World Champion this year and I really want to play the World Champion (Wayne Warren), so I’m PDC World. I would like to play the champion and see what he can get.

“Practice is going well. It’s good because it’s going as I expected. It doesn’t make a difference.

“I’m practicing as usual. I’m practicing around doubles, scoring, and finishes. I’m obviously trying to set pieces rather than legs because of the different formats.”

Fallon Shellock launches her William Hill 2022 PDC World Championship campaign against Steve Beaton (Image: Getty Images)

Prior to tonight’s opening match, Shellock shared his thoughts on Steve Beaton’s play and approach to the match.

“I’m really excited to play Steve. He’s a game legend and very symbolic,” said Shellock.

“It’s also a famous person I can play. I love to get up on that occasion, produce my game and play these great players that everyone knows. ..

Shelock became the first woman to win a match in a darts premier tournament on her way to the final 32 at the 2020 event (Image: Getty Images).

“I’m happy to play Steve Beaton. I know how I can play against these players on the day, so I can play against anyone. Like them, I can achieve an average of 100 times. So I’m always going to participate in every game I’m sure I’ll win.

“My belief is that if you join a game thinking” I’m not going to win “, you won’t succeed, so you need to be kind of positive, so every game I play is , “I’m going to win.”

“Even with an average of 90 or 110 times, I think there is still a chance here. There is no point I can’t give up.” He said, “I will participate in the tournament with confidence.”

