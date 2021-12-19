



Some big docs that Im is collaborating with others have had to use em dashes quite a bit in the last few months, but unfortunately I didn’t learn how to use them properly. did. Instead, I’ve always used hyphens because I’m not sure and because Im is too lazy to use Unicode em dash keyboard shortcuts. Oh, every time I try to use it on a Chromebook, it doesn’t work. Instead, Ive had to always pull up and insert the character code table in Google Docs (without hotkeys), copy and paste and place it elsewhere.

Google seems to understand how annoying it is, I and others do this, so recently announced in Google Docs in favor of all of us that it will be auto-fixed. !! To those who don’t notice it just a few months ago, the em dash may look like a hyphen, but it’s a comma or set or parenthesis that offsets additional information such as examples and descriptions that support the sentence. Means to work like that. You can think of it as a way to enhance it by adding another but supportive phrase in the middle of the sentence, without a complete break like a period.

The new update will detect hyphens and automatically convert them to double-byte dashes if your grammar and sentence pattern require them. I’m excited about this because I understand where and how to place it and it looks smarter than it really is. Google announced the change in an interesting tweet. Comedian Alexis Gay describes someone who misuses the em dash or uses punctuation to indicate the date you just want to see the world burn.

9to5 As Google points out,[ドキュメントの設定]You can actually automatically convert two dashes to em dashes by going to the section and going to a substation I didn’t know about. Do you use emdash alone or jointly at work? If so, do you use it improperly? It’s ok, I won’t judge you as im no place to do that! This is a safe place, so the sad use of punctuation is described below.

