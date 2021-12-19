Portsmouth-based Bottomline Technologies Sold to Private Equity Farm





Bottomline Technologies of Portsmouth was created in 1989 to help companies move from paper checks to electronic payment systems and was sold to private equity firms in full cash transactions worth $ 2.6 billion.

Under the terms of the agreement, bottomline shareholders will receive $ 57 in cash per share.

Bottomline announced Friday night that Toma Bravo LP, an American private equity and growth capital firm with offices in San Francisco, Chicago and Miami, has acquired the company.

Reports of the company’s potential sale were reported earlier this month by several media outlets that the financial payroll system hired Deutsche Bank to consider strategic options, including the sale of some or all of the company. .. Bloomberg broke the story and said Barron’s confirmed it based on anonymous sources.

“This transaction is an exciting next chapter for us, our customers and our employees, and a testament to the efforts and dedication of the entire Bottomline team,” said Rob Eberle, CEO of Bottomline.

“We have been running against our strategy of establishing a competitive advantage with product sets designed to transform the business payments of companies and financial institutions around the world. In partnership with Thoma Bravo. Provides additional resources and flexibility to build leadership positions, invest in ongoing innovation, and accelerate market development efforts to add value to our customers, “Eberle added. rice field. “Furthermore, this transaction will allow Bottomline to benefit from the operational capabilities, capital resources and sectoral expertise of one of the most experienced and successful software and financial technology investors.”

Thoma Bravo states that it is one of the world’s largest private equity companies, managing over $ 91 billion in assets as of September 30. The company invests in innovative, growth-oriented companies operating in the software and technology sectors.

“As the digital transformation of our business accelerates, Bottomline continues to leverage its unique position, especially in the large and growing B2B payments market, with a variety of products that intelligently digitize business payment and acquisition methods. We have a great opportunity to successfully serve our portfolio. It has been paid, “said Holden Spaht, Managing Partner of Thomas Bravo. “The bottomline is well-positioned in an exciting and dynamic market and we look forward to applying our operational and investment expertise in software and financial technology to support the next growth phase of the bottomline.”

With the sale scheduled to be completed in the second quarter of 2022, Bottomline will become a privately held company.

When the market closed on Friday afternoon, Bottomline’s share price rose 14.74% to $ 56.13 per share.

Bottomline was founded in 1989 by executor Daniel McGurl with the idea that businesses do not need pre-cut paper checks to make payments and can use electronic automated systems instead. Co-founder Jim Loomis contributed to the company’s product strategy, customer focus and collaboration culture.

Together, they oversaw the growth of the company. This includes the initial public offering when the shares opened for $ 19 per share in 1999.

They were part of the company and its board of directors until 2016, when they did not seek re-election to the company’s board as part of a board renewal.

Based in Peas International Tradeport, Bottomline built its current 100,000-square-foot, four-story headquarters in 2000. The company has approximately 2,000 employees with additional offices in the United States, Europe and Asia Pacific.

