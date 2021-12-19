Pizza Slicer’s Interactive Graffiti Spotlights Google Pizza-Search Engine





If you didn’t search on your favorite search engine this morning, the Mountain View Firm’s year-end celebration logo was replaced again on Monday with an animated interactive scribble titled “Pizza in the Spotlight.” Doodle on Monday of the week will probably moisturize your mouth and look at the pizzeria card at noon. So, are you ready to play Pizza Maker and slice the right slices for every pizza?

Today, interactive Doodle celebrates one of the most famous dishes in the world, especially in France. Of course, I would like to talk about pizza. And if Google decides to dedicate this day to all forms of pizza, remember that on December 6, 2007, the pizzaiolo gastronomy of Naples was listed on the UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage List. please. Google also reminds us that today, around the world, 5 billion pizzas (350 parts per second in the US alone) are consumed each year. No matter how you cut it, the pizza is here.

Today, when you return to the game where you lose a few minutes of productivity, you need to cut all the pizzas the way you ordered, if needed. The more accurate the pieces, the more stars you can earn. For this, there are 11 pizzas to slice, each of which is better than the following pizzas, according to gourmets around the world: Pizza Marguerite (cheese, tomato, basil), Peperoni pizza (Fromage, Peperoni), White pizza ( Cheese, white sauce, mushrooms, broccoli), Peperoni pizza (cheese, carabresa, onion ring, whole black olive), mozarella pizza (cheese, thyme, whole green olive), Hawaiian pizza (cheese, ham, pineapple), Hungarian pizza (cheese) , Salami), bacon, onion, pepper), teriyaki mayonnaise pizza (cheese, chicken teriyaki, seaweed, mayonnaise), tom yam pizza (cheese, shrimp, mushrooms, pepper, lemon leaves), panela ticka pizza (panea, pepper, onion) , Paprika), Desert pizza (endless possibilities).

And if you’re wondering who invented this dish that can be eaten all over the world, Google explains it. From Egypt to Rome, ancient civilizations have eaten flatbread stuffing for centuries. Although it has been, the city of Naples in southwestern Egypt was considered the birthplace of today’s pizza (tomato and cheese-covered dough) in the late 1700s. The beginning of pizza associated with centuries of global migration, economic development and technological change. ..

The big unknown is the number of people ordering pizza for lunch or dinner. You will definitely be very many! Buon Appetite has it all!

