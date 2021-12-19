Chromecast with Google TV and T-Mobile TVision HUB





T-Mobile has announced the T-Vision HUB, a streaming dongle with Google TV. It wants to challenge Google’s own Chromecast on Google TV.

T-Mobile has a new streaming dongle that runs Google TV. This allows you to challenge Google’s own Chromecast with Google TV. There are no shortages of some streaming dongles, including those with Android TV, but very few can run Google TV out of the box. This new T-Mobile device will be added to the slow-growing list, but how does it compare to Chromecast with Google TV?

Streaming dongles are one of the easiest ways to add streaming capabilities to your TV. It has the advantage of being inexpensive and portable. Their small form factor allows owners to quickly move them from one TV or monitor to another, or carry them on vacation. However, this small size can be detrimental as space is limited and special features available in streaming boxes such as full-size USB ports and MicroSD card slots for storage expansion are lost. ..

Today’s screen rant video

Related: Chromecast with the latest updates from Google TV provides more space

T-Mobile’s TVision HUB is shaped like a hockey puck with an HDMI cable connected. There is no doubt that the second generation Google Chromecast influenced this design. Delivered in black, there is a corresponding voice remote control with buttons for TV guides and several buttons including shortcuts for Netflix and YouTube. Available in multiple colors: sky (blue), snow (white), and sunrise (pink / peach). TVisionHUB’s single hue option allows it to blend with most TVs and monitors. Boasting accurate specifications, primarily with 2GB of RAM and 8GB of storage, the TVision is a more powerful model. According to SEI Robotics, a Chinese ODM that manufactured devices for T-Mobile, the TVision HUB is powered by the Amlogic S905Y4 processor. This is a newer chipset than the Amlogic S905X3 in Chromecast with Google TV.

A worthy challenger?

Not only is the processor inside T-Mobile’s device new, it consumes less power and supports AV1 decoding, which Google’s devices don’t have. Chromecasts with Google TV have a USB-C port for power input. This is the only port on the device. T-Mobile’s TVision HUB supports older MicroUSB ports, but it has an advantage because it has a LAN port that allows users to connect a LAN cable instead of a Wi-Fi network. That version of Google TV is also based on Android TV 11, which is different from Google’s streaming devices based on Android TV 10.

The TVision HUB costs $ 50, the same price as Google launched Chromecast on Google TV, but Google has discounted streaming dongle to $ 39.99 since its sale on Black Friday last month. T-Mobile provides a free HUB for those who activate their new home internet connection, but those who want to get it right away should be able to buy it on the carrier’s website or in-store.

Next: Verizon’s Android TV soundbar costs more than a TV, but is it worth it?

Source: T-Mobile, SEI Robotics

After all, the iPhone 12 can be reverse charged

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://screenrant.com/chromecast-googletv-tmobile-tvision-hub-compared/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos