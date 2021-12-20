Top story: What’s new in iOS 15.2, Universal Control Delay, etc.





Just a week before Christmas, things are busy in the world of Apple news and rumors, and this week Apple is releasing updates for iOS 15.2, macOS Monterey 12.1, and other related operating systems. Unfortunately, the long-awaited universal control feature didn’t work. Therefore, we have to wait until 2022.

As far as rumors are concerned, we’ve heard more about next year’s iPhone 14, the updated large iMac, and potentially some new external displays, so read on for more on these stories and more!

iOS 15.2 release: this is all new

Apple released iOS 15.2 and iPad OS 15.2 this week, following beta testing for over a month and a half. As always, there are many new features such as app privacy reports and communication security. Check out the list of all new features in iOS 15.2.

For the YouTube channel, I actually used the Apple Music Voice Plan available on iOS 15.2 and later. With this plan, you can use Apple Music with Siri alone for $ 4.99 per month, but there are some restrictions, so watch the video for more details.

Apple has also released macOS 12.1 with SharePlay, watchOS 8.3 for the Apple Watch and tvOS 15.2 for the Apple TV.

Apple postpones universal control function until spring 2022

One of the major new features Apple announced for macOS Monterey was Universal Control, but it hasn’t been released yet, and Apple has confirmed that this feature has been postponed until the spring of 2022.

Universal Control allows you to control multiple Macs and iPads side by side with a single mouse or trackpad. Apple had previously stated that this feature would be available by the end of the year. IPhone 14 Pro model rumored to have a 48-megapixel camera and 8GB of RAM

Only a few months after Apple released the iPhone 13 lineup, rumors about the iPhone 14 model have already begun to surface.

According to analyst Jeff Pu, the two iPhone 14 Pro models, due out in September 2022, will feature an upgraded 48-megapixel main camera and 8GB of RAM. For more information, read the story about how a 48-megapixel camera is expected to work. The 27-inch iMac Pro with a mini LED display will be available in the spring of 2022.

One of the first new Apple products to be launched next year is the 27-inch iMac with an Apple silicon chip and mini LED display in the spring.

According to display industry analyst Ross Young, the new 27-inch iMac supports ProMotion with variable refresh rates up to 120Hz. The computer is expected to have the same M1 Pro and M1 Max chips as the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro, and we’ve put together a short video explaining everything we’ve heard about the machine. far. Apple is rumored to launch low-priced 24-inch and 27-inch external displays: what to expect

In addition to the new 27-inch iMac, there are rumors that Apple plans to release 24-inch and 27-inch external displays for consumers that are more affordable than the high-end Pro Display XDR.

Apple is also planning a new Pro Display XDR with an Apple silicon chip, which is said to have added support for ProMotion. The current Pro Display XDR will be released in December 2019 and will cost a high $ 4,999.Folding iPhones aren’t expected until 2023 at the earliest, but it’s likely 2024

According to Apple’s rumored display analyst Ross Young, Apple has no plans to announce a foldable iPhone until 2023 at the earliest, and 2024 is a more likely target date. is.

In May, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said Apple was working on launching a foldable iPhone with an 8-inch flexible OLED display in 2023, but since then on foldable devices. Little talk about Apple’s efforts. MacRumors Newsletter

Every week, we publish an email newsletter like this to cover Apple’s top stories. This is a great way to cover all the major topics covered so far, put together related stories, and create a bite-sized summary. Picture view.

Therefore, if you want to deliver top stories like the summary above to your email inbox every week, subscribe to our newsletter.

